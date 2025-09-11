Dr.Tandria Callins Joins Legacy Makers to Share Insights on Equity,Empowerment,Education for Students with Disabilities

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Tandria Callins, founder and CEO of the Language & Literacy Academy for Learning, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on educational equity, staff resilience, and elevating standards for students with disabilities.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Dr Callins will detail how she built a thriving school from the ground up, navigating institutional resistance, expanding facilities, and transforming student outcomes. She breaks down the often unseen realities of special education—from behavior management to staff sacrifice—while offering a powerful model of resilience, advocacy, and leadership.“I am duplicating my passion to work with students with disabilities by raising the standards of professionalism, creating opportunities for coachable moments, and influencing others to accumulate industry-related certifications and degrees,” said Callins.Tandria’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/tandria-milagno-callins

