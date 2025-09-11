Spokane County farmer fined $100,000 for repeated illegal water use

SPOKANE –

The Washington Department of Ecology fined a Spokane County farmer $100,000 for repeatedly irrigating 69 acres at Wild Rose Prairie, near Deer Park, without authorization. The violations continued despite warnings, a cease-and-desist order, and unpaid penalties resulting in a property lien.

This penalty is for 20 days of unauthorized irrigation between June 12 and July 25 of this year on property owned by Robert H. Greiff.

Illegal irrigation on the property has been a persistent issue for more than six years, leading to penalties totaling $21,000 in 2024. Despite this, Greiff has continued unpermitted irrigation by pumping from a spring tributary to Dragoon Creek, part of the Little Spokane River watershed. Dragoon Creek and other streams in the Little Spokane River watershed have been closed to new water rights since 1976 due to limited water availability.

“For years, we’ve seen repeated violations and a disregard for bringing this property into compliance,” said Jaime Short, water resources section manager for Ecology’s Eastern Region. “We’ve made multiple attempts to provide technical assistance and achieve voluntary compliance, yet illegal use continues. It’s unfair as other legal water users were required to stop irrigating to protect the Little Spokane River and its fish and wildlife habitat.”

Ecology first documented unpermitted irrigation at Greiff’s property in 2019 and issued multiple warnings, including a cease-and-desist order in June 2023. After violations continued, Ecology fined Greiff $6,000 in June 2024 and $15,000 in August 2024 for continued noncompliance. Because these penalties were ignored and not paid, the Attorney General’s Office obtained a judgment lien in Spokane County Superior Court.

Unpermitted irrigation takes water away from recreation, legal water use, and an important fishery for native species in the Little Spokane River watershed. The river frequently experiences low flows. This summer, nearly 160 water permit holders were shut off earlier than usual to protect diminishing streamflows.

Greiff has 30 days to pay the fine or appeal the decision to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.