Evaluating impacts of sustainable aviation fuel

We are embarking on a new statewide study to evaluate the potential adverse environmental impacts surrounding the production and distribution of sustainable aviation fuel—including measures to avoid, reduce and mitigate impacts. Our broad statewide studies, also called programmatic environmental impact statements, are required by state law. In June, we released three studies evaluating utility-scale onshore wind and solar energy projects, and green hydrogen production and storage facilities.

As part of the scoping process, we are seeking input from interested parties, including the public, regarding the range of actions and impacts we should study.

What is sustainable aviation fuel?

To help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, sustainable aviation fuel is blended with conventional petroleum-based jet fuel to power aircraft engines. The fuel is derived from low-carbon sources such as biomass, organic waste and clean synthetic feedstocks using a wide range of production methods and technologies.

Sustainable aviation fuel is a “drop in” fuel—meaning it can be distributed using Washington’s existing fuel infrastructure and used to power aircraft engines without modifications.

Scoping our study to be impactful and efficient

While these fuel projects are designed to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and benefit the state economy, they can still have negative environmental impacts that need to be considered—including ways to avoid, reduce, or mitigate those impacts.

Since sustainable aviation fuel can be produced from a variety of renewable resources and transported using various distribution methods, our study will not be able to evaluate every possible option. This means your input is critical. It will help us determine where to focus our analysis to develop the most useful, timely report that will support the future development of sustainable aviation fuel projects in Washington.

The study will evaluate the potential impacts on natural and built resources at a broad level. Developers and agencies can use the findings to help avoid and reduce impacts through siting and design choices. It is important to note that future sustainable aviation fuel projects will need individual environmental review under SEPA using project- and site-specific information.

Taking public comments

We will be taking public comments regarding the range—or “scope”—of potential actions and impacts we should study surrounding sustainable aviation fuel. In October, we will hold two virtual meetings where interested parties can make public comments:

All the comments we receive will be valued equally. They help us determine our approach to the programmatic impact statement, or study. Comments addressing specific pathways, impacts or issues are the most useful. We have prepared a fact sheet about providing effective public comments.

We are also taking written public comments until Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 11:59 p.m. Interested parties can submit comments using our online public comment form or send them by mail to:

Clean Energy Coordination

Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47709

Olympia, WA 98504-7709

Final environmental study to be completed June 2027

After reviewing comments, we will let the public know what we will include in the study and additional opportunities for future public comments on our webpage.

The final programmatic environmental impact statement for sustainable aviation fuel will be completed by June 30, 2027, and made available to the public.

For questions about the programmatic environmental impact statement for sustainable aviation fuel or the public review and comment process, please email cleanenergy@ecy.wa.gov or call 360-407-6600.