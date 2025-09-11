NMSDC to Host 2025 Annual Conference & Exchange in Miami: 'Navigate the Now. Influence the Future. Empower the Economy.'

The NMSDC 2025 Annual Conference & Exchange brings together MBEs, corporate leaders, and policymakers to foster innovation and opportunity.

The future of America’s economy is inseparable from the success of minority businesses.” — Interim President and CEO Don Cravins, Jr

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NMSDC is excited to announce its 2025 Annual Conference & Exchange, taking place Nov. 2–5, 2025, in Miami. This year’s theme, “Navigating Our New Economy,” emphasizes NMSDC’s dedication to fostering business growth and innovation . As a premier event for supplier development and strategic partnerships, the conference will bring together thousands of business owners, corporate leaders, government representatives, and industry experts for four days of collaboration, insight-sharing, and opportunity-building.“The future of America’s economy is inseparable from the success of minority businesses,” said NMSDC Interim President and CEO Don Cravins, Jr. “Now is the time to advance bold strategies that empower diverse and small businesses to thrive and lead America’s economic future.”The conference will bring together corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers from across the country for dynamic sessions, networking, and opportunities that drive real economic impact.Key Features of the 2025 Conference Include:Opportunity Accelerator: A high-impact pre-conference session designed to foster innovation and build strategic partnerships.Interactive Workshops and Panels: Covering critical topics such as artificial intelligence, economic policy, next generation leadership, sustainability, and digital transformation.Business Exchange Expo: A dynamic marketplace for networking and showcasing MBE capabilities.Networking Receptions and Roundtables: Opportunities to build meaningful relationships and explore new business opportunities.The NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange remains a premier event for professionals and organizations focused on strengthening business networks and driving economic growth. Attendees will leave with actionable insights, new connections, and renewed energy to drive change in their industries and communities.Registration is now open at www.nmsdcconference.org/2025 . Join us in Miami to be part of a dynamic event focused on business growth, innovation, and opportunity.About NMSDCFounded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine dedicated to expanding opportunities for historically under-utilized entrepreneurs. Our impact extends well beyond supply chain development. It's about fostering upward mobility, broadening participation in the American free-market system, and ensuring fair access to the tools of economic success. Our mission is to help level the playing field by opening doors to wealth-building opportunities for those who have traditionally faced barriers.###

