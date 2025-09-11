Employee at Multinational DVD Company Sentenced to Over Four Years Prison for Stealing, Selling Pre-Release Commercial DVDs for Blockbuster Films

A court in Tennessee today sentenced a former employee of a DVD and Blu-ray manufacturing and distribution company used by major movie studios to 57 months in prison for stealing DVDs and Blu-rays of blockbuster movies from the company and selling them before their official scheduled release dates, as well as for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. A digital copy of at least one of the stolen Blu-rays was illegally distributed tens of millions of times over the internet, causing the copyright owner tens of millions of dollars in losses.

“The defendant profited from the creativity and intellectual property of others by stealing DVDs and Blu-rays of movies that were being prepared for commercial distribution,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Today’s sentencing signals our commitment to protecting American innovation from pirates that would exploit others’ work for a quick profit, which, in this case, cost one copyright owner tens of millions of dollars.”

“The copyright owner lost tens of millions of dollars as a result of Steven Hale stealing DVDs and Blu-rays of blockbuster movies and selling them before their official scheduled release dates,” said Special Agent in Charge Joseph E. Carrico of the FBI Nashville Field Office. “Today’s sentence should send a strong message that willfully stealing another party’s intellectual property is a serious crime and the FBI is committed to holding violators accountable.”

According to court documents and statements made in court, Steven R. Hale, 38, of Memphis, worked for a multinational company that, among other things, manufactured and distributed DVDs and Blu-rays of movies. From approximately February 2021 to March 2022, Hale stole hundreds of “pre-release” DVDs and Blu-rays, that is, discs being prepared for commercial distribution in the United States and not available for sale to the public. These included DVDs and Blu-rays for such popular films as “F9: The Fast Saga,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Godzilla v. Kong,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Dune,” and “Black Widow.” Hale sold the DVDs and Blu-rays through e-commerce sites. At least one pre-release Blu-ray that Hale stole and sold, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” was extracted or “ripped” from the Blu-ray by bypassing the encryption that prevents unauthorized copying. That digital copy was then illegally made available over the internet more than a month before the Blu-ray’s official scheduled release date. Copies of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” were downloaded tens of millions of times, with an estimated loss to the copyright owner of tens of millions of dollars.

In addition, Hale unlawfully possessed a pistol that was loaded with one live round in the chamber and 13 rounds in the magazine. Hale has prior felony convictions for armed robbery and attempted robbery.

In May 2025, in the DVD and Blu-ray case, Hale pleaded guilty to criminal copyright infringement and agreed to make full restitution to his victims, including the return of the approximately 1,160 stolen DVDs and Blu-rays seized from him to the company where he worked. The same day, in the gun case, Hale pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The cases were consolidated for sentencing.

The FBI is investigating the case.

Senior Counsel Matthew A. Lamberti of the Criminal Division’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Raney Irwin for the Western District of Tennessee prosecuted the case.