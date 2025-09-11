Ben Swanson is set to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ben Swanson, entrepreneur and yacht captain, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on overcoming adversity, pursuing passion, and redefining success with purpose.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Swanson will explore how to transform setbacks into opportunities for growth. He breaks down how persistence and passion can unlock a life of meaningful experiences and relationships. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of how to build a lasting legacy through resilience and purpose.“Setbacks can be stepping stones for growth, transforming challenges into opportunities,” said Swanson.Ben’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/ben-swanson

