Elevait Solutions LLC receives Vizient contract for IT Staffing Solutions

Elevait Solutions LLC received a contract with Vizient, the nation's leading healthcare performance improvement company.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevait Solutions LLC received a contract with Vizient, the nation's leading healthcare performance improvement company. This contract, effective July 15, 2025, will equip Vizient clients with unique, custom-tailored human capital solutions that solve their most critical business problems by accelerating operational performance, significantly reducing expenses, and ultimately advancing patient care."Vizient clients will now have expanded access to a mission-driven alternative that cuts costs while accelerating their talent pipeline," said Jordan Litsky, CEO and Founder of Elevait Solutions. "As a disabled-veteran owned business, we operate with the same standard we held in uniform: leave every organization stronger than we found it. Vizient clients aren't just getting another staffing vendor - they're getting a strategic partner, built to solve complex business problems through human capital solutions.”Vizient is the nation's largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. Utilizing cutting edge data analytics and market insights, Vizient helps healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes while lowering costs. As the largest provider-owned enterprise of its kind, Vizient serves more than half of all acute providers across the U.S. By leveraging their vast network of suppliers, unmatched clinical expertise, and analytics capabilities, Vizient blends operational efficiency with value-based care, making it a leader in clinical performance improvement.About Elevait SolutionsElevait Solutions, a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and disability-owned enterprise, tackles the toughest workforce challenges with a culture first and community-driven approach. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Elevait partners with health systems and Fortune 1000 companies to deliver resilient, high-performing teams that strengthen both organizations and the communities they serve. Elevait fuses precision execution with inclusive hiring to ensure health systems never miss a beat, while channeling the discipline and problem-solving mindset of military experience, data insights, and community partnerships to solve critical staffing needs with speed and creativity—building sustainable talent pipelines that align with culture, elevate performance, and create lasting opportunity.For more information about Elevait Solutions and how it can benefit your organization, please visit https://elevait.tech/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.