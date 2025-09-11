When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: September 10, 2025 FDA Publish Date: September 11, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk and cashews Company Name: Gooder Foods, Inc Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Santa Cruz, CA, September 10, 2025 — Gooder Foods, Inc. is recalling 5 lots of Vegan Is Believin’ – Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals produced as they may contain milk, which is not listed on the label, and 3 lots of Here Comes Truffle – Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells, as they may contain cashew which is not listed on the label. The recalled lots were produced between April 7 and April 15, 2025.

Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and/or cashew may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product Lot Code Best Buy Date UPC Packaging Goodles Vegan is

Believin’ – Plant

Based White

Cheddar with Spirals 09725N

09825N

09925N

10025N

10125N Jul-7-2026

Jul-8-2026

Jul-9-2026

Jul-10-2026

Jul-11-2026 850031990074 5.25 oz Goodles Here

Comes Truffle –

Creamy Truffle

Flavored Cheddar

and Shells 10125 N

10425 N

10525 N Jul-11-2026

Jul-14-2026

Jul-15-2026 850031990159 6 oz

The products were distributed nationally to wholesale distributors and operators and online between 04/29/2025 and 08/05/2025. The applicable UPC and lot codes can be found on the outside of the product, as shown in the pictures below.

The issue was discovered through consumer feedback . The company is recalling the affected product and notifying all distributors, retailers, and consumers who may have received the impacted lots. There have been six reported allergic reactions in connection with Here Comes Truffle and two reported allergic reactions in connection with Vegan is Believin’.

Anyone concerned about an allergic reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should not consume it and can return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Customer services representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8am to 8pm EST at 1-888-610-2341.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.