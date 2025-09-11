COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Allergens
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared milk and cashews
- Company Name:
- Gooder Foods, Inc
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Company Announcement
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — Santa Cruz, CA, September 10, 2025 — Gooder Foods, Inc. is recalling 5 lots of Vegan Is Believin’ – Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals produced as they may contain milk, which is not listed on the label, and 3 lots of Here Comes Truffle – Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells, as they may contain cashew which is not listed on the label. The recalled lots were produced between April 7 and April 15, 2025.
Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk and/or cashew may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
|
Product
|
Lot Code
|
Best Buy Date
|
UPC
|
Packaging
|
Goodles Vegan is
|
09725N
|
Jul-7-2026
|
850031990074
|
5.25 oz
|
Goodles Here
|
10125 N
|
Jul-11-2026
|
850031990159
|
6 oz
The products were distributed nationally to wholesale distributors and operators and online between 04/29/2025 and 08/05/2025. The applicable UPC and lot codes can be found on the outside of the product, as shown in the pictures below.
The issue was discovered through consumer feedback . The company is recalling the affected product and notifying all distributors, retailers, and consumers who may have received the impacted lots. There have been six reported allergic reactions in connection with Here Comes Truffle and two reported allergic reactions in connection with Vegan is Believin’.
Anyone concerned about an allergic reaction should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should not consume it and can return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Customer services representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8am to 8pm EST at 1-888-610-2341.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.