Russell Rogers to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Russell Rogers, founder of MoveToday365, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on fostering family bonds, intentional living, and building a global wellness movement.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In his episode, Rogers will explore how to create meaningful connections through movement and purpose. He breaks down how intentional actions and unplugging from technology can transform health, mindset, and relationships. Viewers will walk away with practical steps to live with purpose and inspire community connection.“Why communities thrive when they walk, talk, and move together,” said Rogers.Russell’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/russell-rogers

