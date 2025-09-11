Pranamat Massage Mat Sets Debut Limited Autumn Shades: Caramel Mousse & Graphite Gray

Limited Autumn Shades - Caramel Mousse and Graphite Gray

Two new tones, Caramel Mousse and Graphite Gray, join the most premium, modern acupressure massage mat set for a mind-body ritual you can keep at home.

Wellness should look as good as it feels. Caramel Mousse brings the Mocha Mousse look; Graphite Gray stays sleek and modern. Pick the shade that fits your space and use it daily.” — said Olga Grigorenko, Founder of Pranamat

RIGA, LATVIA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pranamat , the most premium, modern self-care tool built on widely used acupressure principles, unveils two limited autumn shades: Caramel Mousse and Graphite Gray . Marking the brand’s next step: wellness that’s healthy and truly stylish. U.S. and global sales begin September 12, 2025 at pranamat.com.The launch echoes the interiors world’s Mocha Mousse “color of the year” movement, positioning Pranamat as a trend-aware, interior-centric choice that lives beautifully in real spaces.New colors, same proven effect. Both colors dress the same proven Pranamat set designed for a 10-minute at-home reset, so users can lie down, breathe, and let the lotus spikes do their work.FROM HEALTH TOOL TO INTERIOR-CENTRIC SELF-CAREPranamat introduced Monaco Sunrise and Monaco Blue earlier this year. After strong customer feedback on these premium shades, the brand is scaling its premium color concept, positioning Pranamat as a design-worthy self-care tool for people who live a wellness-style life. The autumn shades join Pranamat’s classic spectrum: Lavender, Amethyst, Azur, Lagoon, Amber, Sunrise, Obsidian, Olive, Rosegold, Rocksalt, and Burgundy.“Wellness should look as good as it feels,” said Olga Grigorenko, Founder of Pranamat. “Caramel Mousse nods to the season’s Mocha-Mousse trend, and Graphite Gray brings a sleek, architectural vibe. You pick the one shade that fits your space, then use it every day.”“Design that people want to keep visible helps them actually use it,” said Dr. Brianne Grogan, PT, DPT (Doctor of Physical Therapy). “Short, regular acupressure sessions can complement back-care routines by encouraging gentle warm-up and body awareness.”Timing note: This limited release coincides with Pain Awareness Month, when many look for practical, everyday ways to manage back and neck tension.SUSTAINABLE AND RESPONSIBLE BY DESIGNPranamat is produced in the European Union, and each acupressure mat is ethically handcrafted. Manufacturing is powered entirely by sun-generated electricity. Materials are sourced locally with a zero-waste mindset, and textiles used on Pranamat meet OEKO-TEX certification for safety. Packaging, including the box and User Guide, is made from recycled and biodegradable materials.PRODUCT DETAILS AND AVAILABILITY• What’s new: Limited Autumn Shades — Caramel Mousse and Graphite Gray• Where to buy: pranamat.com/collection/limited-edition• Availability: U.S. and global — starts September 12, 2025MEDIA KITMedia Kit available at: drive.google.com/drive/folders/1575mD25MOgtC83__9-JDAmgZIDuyoJaZABOUT PRANAMATPranamat makes the most premium, modern massage mat set for everyday self-care, grounded in widely used acupressure principles. The company is headquartered and manufactured in Riga, the capital of Latvia, a city with 824 years of history. Pranamat combines thoughtful design with ethical European production and locally sourced, low-impact materials. Each mat is ethically handcrafted in Riga and engineered for durability, comfort, and ease of use, so people can create a simple daily mind-body reset at home. Latvia ranks among Europe’s greenest, and Pranamat aligns with the nation’s sustainability vision. Learn more at pranamat.com.

