Bear harvest permit applications open Sept. 12

Bear harvest permit applications for the 2025 regulated bear hunting season will open at 10 a.m. EDT on Sept. 12 and can be submitted through Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m. A bear harvest permit is required to harvest a bear in one of the four selected Bear Harvest Zones from Dec. 6-28. A hunting license is also required to hunt bears, unless exempt.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old by Oct. 1 to apply and may apply as many times as they want for $5 per application, plus handling fees. Permits will be distributed by random drawing. Only one nontransferable permit may be issued per person, and permits will cost $100 for residents and $300 for nonresidents, plus handling fees. No more than 10% of all permits issued will be to nonresidents.

Hunters will be able to submit online applications at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com by logging into their account and choosing “Apply for Limited Entry/Quota Permits” or by completing an application worksheet and presenting it to a license agent or Florida tax collector's office. Hunters can find more information on how to apply by going to MyFWC.com/License and clicking on “Limited Entry and Quota Permits.” Visit MyFWC.com/BearHunting for more information on bear hunting in Florida.