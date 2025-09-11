Arc Intermedia Brings Humanity Back to Digital Marketing

Philadelphia-area Organization Proves that Marketing Agencies Can Still Be Enjoyable

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI threatens to commoditize the advertising industry with machine-based automated sameness, a digital marketing agency near Philadelphia, PA is looking to remind businesses of a critical element of partnership and success: Being enjoyable to work with.Arc Intermedia has been in business for 15 years, and is today re-introducing itself as The Enjoyable Agency. Their new website ( https://www.arcintermedia.com ) emphasizes that while their team is experienced and educated and dedicated to their crafts, they’re also a really good group of people.“Humanity is getting lost in so much of society right now,” says David Sonn , president and founder of the agency. “We wanted to remind marketers why they fell in love with the field in the first place. We’re here to earn them great results, and also be a joy to work with in the process. Why can’t success also be fun?”The new website features cartoon avatars of several of the employees who interact directly with clients. The images were built with AI, to demonstrate Arc Intermedia’s proficiency with AI tools while making their case that it works best in the hands of creative humans with strong visions. The advanced architecture of the website is also built with the AI search landscape in mind.Messaging on the website touts that Arc Intermedia has worked with clients longer than many marketing agencies have even been in business. Mike Maier , the vice president of technology & business solutions as well as the creative director of the playful design style, has been there since the beginning. He said he hopes the team’s years of proven results coupled with an emphasis on constantly learning new approaches and innovations inspires more marketers to trust in the power of human collaboration and goodness. That’s instead of handing control to AI systems built by corporations incentivized not to achieve the best results possible but to extract the most money possible, Maier added.Arc Intermedia doesn’t have a responsibility to maximize shareholder profits at the expense of users. Instead, they state that their focus is on helping contacts exceed business goals, look good in front of the C-suite, and ultimately, earn promotions.Maier concluded with: “We’re of course well-versed in AI and other advanced tools, carefully review robust reporting, and excel at masterful creative. But what we want this website to demonstrate is that what really sets us apart is our humanity. Our clients never worry about slow response times, vague communication, and ego-driven debates. They actually enjoy interacting with us. And by the way, they also achieve great results.”The website can be viewed at https://www.arcintermedia.com ###

