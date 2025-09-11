Kohlben Vodden Unveils Bold New Abstract Conceptual Works Following a Year of International Exhibitions

Self-mastery Artwork In situ

Internationally acclaimed artist Kohlben Vodden announces his latest body of abstract work, that continues his exploration of colour, light and psychology.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally acclaimed artist Kohlben Vodden announces the arrival of his latest body of abstract work, a striking conceptual series that continues his exploration of colour, light and psychology.

Crafted from layers of dyed resin on mirrored surfaces, Vodden’s new pieces transform light itself into a medium – inviting viewers to see abstracted versions of themselves within the work while experiencing colours that shift and merge across the space. Operating as liminal spaces – thresholds between self and reflection, light and material – these works immerse the viewer in states of transition, echoing the transformative power of ideas themselves. Deeply influenced by philosophical and psychological thought, his practice poses a provocative question: “What if ideas were colours?”

This year alone, Vodden’s works have been exhibited in South Africa, France, Germany, UAE, UK, and the USA, marking a significant expansion of his international profile and underscoring the universal resonance of his language of abstraction.

Critics have praised Vodden for his ability to merge bold visual impact with profound conceptual depth. Kaltblut Magazine recognised him as one of the creative minds shaping the cultural landscape, noting that his practice “fosters emotional and physiological responses that forge a profound connection between the artist, viewer, and subject.”

Born in Australia and based in London, Vodden is a self-taught artist whose evolution has taken him from realism portraiture to bold geometric abstraction and, most recently, to large-scale mirrored resin works. His minimalist and immersive pieces draw inspiration from the colour field movement while forging a wildly contemporary interpretation – transforming abstract concepts into contemplative liminal spaces that challenge perception and invite introspection.

Vodden invites art professionals, collectors, and the public to explore his practice further through his website: www.voddenoriginal.com.

Launch exhibition

Kohlben Vodden’s new works will debut at the Saatchi Gallery in London from 13–19 September 2025 as part of the ArtEvol group exhibition.

Entry is free of charge (no ticket required), and visitors are welcome at any time during public opening hours.

About the Artist

Kohlben Vodden is a British-Australian avant-garde artist based in London, whose work bridges philosophy, psychology, and material experimentation. His practice has evolved from early abstracted figurative oil paintings into large-scale conceptual works crafted with dyed resin on mirrored and reflective surfaces—inviting viewers to encounter abstracted versions of themselves within shifting fields of light and colour. (voddenoriginal.com)

Having travelled to 70 countries, Vodden’s perspective is shaped by a collective human narrative that transcends borders and singular cultural identities. His art asks timeless questions about perception, mastery, resilience, and the nature of self—through a visual language that is as psychological as it is aesthetic. (voddenoriginal.com)

Vodden has exhibited internationally across Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa, with recent shows at the Seattle Art Fair, Dorothy Circus Gallery in London, and Uniquity in Cape Town. His work has been featured in leading publications including British VOGUE, Untitled Magazine, and Kaltblut Magazine, where he was named among the “Class of 2025.” Public installations include ArtistTalk in New York’s Times Square. His works are held in private collections in Hollywood, Melbourne, San Francisco, Zurich, and London. Vodden is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and a member of the Visual Artists Association (UK).

