Dalum Unveils the Hercules: The New CO2 Recovery Standard for Large-Scale Craft Breweries

SøNDERSø, DENMARK, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dalum Beverage Equipment ApS., a leading manufacturer of craft-scale CO2 recovery solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its largest-capacity patented plant to date, the Dalum Hercules. Capable of processing up to 50 kg of CO2 per hour from fermentation gas, the new system is designed to meet the growing needs of larger craft breweries, those producing 40,000 hL – 200,000 hL per year. This marks a significant milestone for the company, which only launched its first plant a few years ago and introduced its Senior plant (30 kg/hr) just last year.Dalum Beverage Equipment founder, innovator and CEO Kim Dalum noted that the company recognized a significant gap in the market - larger craft breweries were too large for Dalum's craft solutions but still too small for the traditional industrial brewing solutions. John Kiedrowski, Managing Director of Dalum's USA office, emphasized the system’s rapid return on investment. “We're excited to offer a larger solution to craft and regional breweries at a very attractive price point. The ROI on this plant is usually very high, as these breweries won't have the ongoing expense of purchasing large volumes of CO2. This is especially true in areas like California, the Northeast, and remote locations like Alaska and islands where CO2 prices can be extremely high”.The Hercules plant leverages the same patented, oil-free compressor technology found in Dalum’s smaller units, scaled up for increased capacity. Due to the pressure that the plant condenses at, achieved through the unique compressor, customers can use a glycol system for cooling, eliminating the need for a traditional refrigeration unit that supplies colder coolant. The plant also maintains an incredibly small footprint, roughly the size of a British phone booth, and delivers exceptional CO2 purity—ISBT-compliant. A single plant costs a little less than €150,000 depending on the country and requirements.Jan Paul, a sales representative for Dalum in France and Germany, highlighted the convenience of the new system. “Customers are pleased to learn that this larger size still has a small footprint and delivers the same high-quality CO2. We are seeing more and more larger craft breweries inquiring about solutions.” The company’s solutions have also been successfully deployed in a multi-unit configuration, similar to the installation at Russian River Brewing near Sonoma, California, owned by Vinnie and Natalie Cilurzo, which uses multiple units to handle its larger-scale production.In addition to serving breweries, Kim Dalum foresees a broader application for the Hercules plant. "We expect that Carbon Capture and Direct Air Capture (DAC) companies will also find this plant attractive to integrate as the last stage of their capture processes —liquefaction," he said.Dalum currently offers a full range of plants, from those sized for 1,000 hL breweries to 200,000 hL operations, with close to 100 systems operational around the world. They also offer total solutions including cryogenic CO2 bulk storage tanks and vaporizers. The Dalum Hercules will be on display at Drinktec in Munich, Germany from September 15-19 at Stand C5-371. Kim Dalum, Frederik Dalum and Jan Paul will be available to discuss the new plant and answer any questions.About Dalum Beverage Equipment ApS.DALUM Beverage Equipment based in Denmark with an office in Wisconsin, USA was founded by Kim Dalum, PhD. Dalum’s mission is to make a significant contribution to the reduction of global CO2 emissions in the craft brewing market and beyond.

