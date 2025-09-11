RIC & RIT Announce the 2025 RIC‑RIT World Remanufacturing Conference in Detroit, MI

World Reman Conference Logo RIC Logo GIS Logo

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for a dynamic convergence of innovation, sustainability, and global leadership as the Remanufacturing Industries Council (RIC) and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) co-host the 2025 RIC‑RIT World Remanufacturing Conference from October 14–16 in Troy, Michigan. Conference sessions will be held at Michigan State University’s Management Education Center (MEC), a premier facility for executive and technical learning.New for 2025, the event will be held in conjunction with the World Remanufacturing Summit, combining two premier global gatherings into one extraordinary experience. This expanded platform will attract attendees from around the world—bringing together thought leaders, engineers, policymakers, and business strategists to tackle the most pressing issues in sustainable manufacturing.The World Remanufacturing Conference is the only event of its kind dedicated exclusively to advancing the remanufacturing industry.The conference is a must-attend for professionals across the remanufacturing industry who seek actionable strategies, firsthand insights, and valuable connections. Attendees will gain deep industry knowledge directly from OEMs, sustainability experts, and technology leaders, while seeing cutting-edge solutions in action through immersive facility tours. The event provides unmatched opportunities for networking with peers, along with expert perspectives that equip organizations to lead sustainable transformation through remanufacturing and circular economy initiatives.​Conference Highlights- Keynote Presentations- Expert Panels and Breakout Sessions- Exhibitor Networking Events- Exclusive Industry ToursWorld Class KeynotesPatricia Covington, Cummins: Leads Cummins ReCon’s global remanufacturing business, bringing nearly 30 years of experience in logistics, operations, and crisis leadership. She’s known for driving international initiatives and inspiring cross-cultural teams, backed by advanced degrees in accounting, HR, and global supply chain.Melissa Flaherty, GM: Director of Sustainable EV Battery Aftersales Strategy at General Motors. Melissa leads GM’s battery remanufacturing, reman service, and recycling initiatives, while overseeing end-of-life battery policy and public regulation strategy.Ellen Hughes‑Cromwick, Third Way: Senior Visiting Fellow at Third Way. Ellen is the former Chief Global Economist at Ford and the U.S. Department of Commerce, contributing thought leadership in economic policy, clean energy competitiveness, and EV infrastructure.Dhanashree “Dhana” Kad, ZF Group: Global Head of Sustainability, Electrified Powertrain Technology at ZF Group. Dhana drives ESG strategies across a €10 billion business unit and 41 facilities in 11 countries. Recognized for her leadership in sustainable design, supply chain localization, and climate neutrality goals.Facility Tours – Exclusive, In-Person ExperiencesScheduled for Thursday, October 16, attendees will choose between two tour groups that showcase world-class industry operations:Tour Group 1:Integrated Power Services (IPS): Explore their 72,000 sq ft Detroit-area facility specializing in electrical apparatus services, with high-voltage testing and large-scale processing capabilities.Shrader Tire & Oil: Visit a Michelin-certified retread plant that demonstrates a nine-step sustainable retreading process supporting fleet operations across the Midwest.Tour Group 2:PHINIA: Tour their 44,000 sq ft facility focused on remanufacturing vehicle injectors and smart actuators using advanced cleaning, diagnostics, and assembly techniques.Ecoclean (SBS Ecoclean Group): Discover their industrial cleaning and surface-treatment solutions used to prepare precision parts for reuse and remanufacture.Optional Add-On:Ford Rouge Factory Tour: A behind-the-scenes look at the iconic F-150 Lightning assembly line in Dearborn, including the factory’s living roof and sustainability highlights. Round-trip transportation from the conference hotel is included.Registration & AccommodationsDates: October 14–16, 2025Conference Sessions Venue: Michigan State University – Management Education CenterHotel Accommodations: Embassy Suites Troy, MI Hotel Rate: $155/night (reserve before September 22, 2025)To learn more and register, visit the conference website

2024 RIC-RIT World Remanufacturing Conference Recap

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.