Zest Clinic Announces Focused Health Services for Men and Women in Singapore

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore - Zest Clinic offers dedicated men's and women's health programmes. Services address key areas like sexual health, hormone balance, and wellness. The clinic offers treatments such as iron infusions, testosterone therapy, and ESWT shockwave treatment for suitable patients. Their services are designed to address both immediate concerns and ongoing health needs.

Zest Clinic Offers Focused Adult Health Care

Zest Clinic provides medical services centered on adult well-being. They offer a range of medical treatments, including ED treatment when appropriate. The clinic supports both men’s health and women’s health needs. Doctors work with each patient to develop an individual treatment plan based on medical history and examination. Their services cover both general well-being and sexual health for all adults. The clinic’s services are structured around preventive care and early management of common adult health issues. Treatment approaches are guided by current medical practice and established clinical protocols.

Men's Health Services

Zest Clinic provides a wide range of services focused on men. A core area is sexual health for men of all ages. They offer treatments for erectile dysfunction and also treat men dealing with premature ejaculation concerns. Doctors provide testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Low testosterone levels are treated with various modern methods. A lack of testosterone can cause fatigue, low drive, or mood changes. Men can also find care for issues like loud snoring or sleep apnea. The clinic helps men manage their weight with guided programmes. They also treat cosmetic concerns, such as hair loss on the scalp. These wellness checks may include assessment of sleep, hormone levels, weight, and cardiovascular risk factors.

Patients are informed about the available treatment options and how each one works. Doctors use Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT) to treat certain conditions. ESWT is used as a non-surgical option for selected conditions, depending on clinical assessment. Intracavernous injections are offered for specific sexual health problems. The clinic provides Testosterone Therapy to restore hormone balance safely. Another helpful tool is Electromagnetic Muscle Stimulation (EMS) for building body strength. These treatment options aim to address underlying causes of symptoms such as low energy, sexual dysfunction, or reduced physical performance.

Women's Health Services

The clinic offers women’s health services that span contraception, endocrine conditions, pelvic floor concerns, and post-pregnancy recovery. They provide services for women at different life stages, from contraception to post-pregnancy recovery. They offer different effective options for birth control or emergency contraception. The clinic helps women manage endocrine conditions like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Help is available for common issues, including vaginal infections.

“Symptoms in women are often minimised because they’re common- common does not mean normal” - Dr Tiffany Yeo- Reddy

Another main focus is pelvic floor health for women. Urinary incontinence is assessed and managed with appropriate treatment options in a confidential setting. The clinic also offers treatment for vaginal laxity and renewal. Women can receive care for all sexually transmitted infections, with full privacy.

Wellness services include evaluation and management of fatigue, iron deficiency, post-pregnancy abdominal changes, and skin concerns. Iron deficiency and anemia are treated with intravenous iron infusions when clinically indicated. Women who have had a baby can get care for diastasis recti. This is the stretching of the abdominal muscles after birth. They also offer treatments for stretch marks and body-contouring concerns.

Treatment methods include Vaginal Tightening and other procedures for vaginal renewal. Electromagnetic Muscle Stimulation (EMS) is also used for muscle strengthening. The clinic provides general health screenings for women. They also offer a full set of vaccination services for illness prevention. Women receive care in a clinical environment that prioritises privacy, safety, and evidence-based practice.

About Zest Clinic

Zest Clinic is a medical practice focused on aesthetics and longevity. The clinic combines medical science with beauty treatments. The clinic provides consultations that integrate aesthetic procedures with general medical assessment where appropriate. Zest Clinic incorporates medical technologies and protocols that emphasise patient safety. Its service portfolio includes both medical treatments and aesthetic procedures for adults seeking long-term health and appearance-based care.

Media and RSVP Contact

Zest Clinic

80 Marine Parade Road, #05-04/05

Parkway Parade Medical Centre

Singapore 449269

Tel / WhatsApp: +65 9176 9378

Email: info@zest.clinic

https://www.zest.clinic/

