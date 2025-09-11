Keetsa Celebrates 18 Years of Quality Sleep with September Anniversary Sale

Keetsa celebrates 18 years in business with a special promotion for customers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keetsa, a leader in premium mattresses and sleep products, today announced the celebration of its 18th anniversary. Founded on September 1, 2007, Keetsa has spent nearly two decades developing high-quality mattresses designed to deliver comfort, support, and lasting durability.

To mark the milestone, Keetsa is offering 18% off all products sitewide throughout the month of September. The promotion applies to the company’s full line of mattresses, bed frames, pillows, and accessories, available online at www.keetsa.com or in Keetsa’s retail showroom in SoHo, New York.

“Eighteen years ago, Keetsa was founded with the belief that better sleep begins with better design,” said Danilo Chu, General Manager of Keetsa. “We are proud of the reputation we’ve built for comfort, quality, and long-lasting value, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this anniversary with special savings for our customers.”

A Mattress for Every Sleeper

Keetsa’s curated collection includes both hybrid and all-foam designs tailored to a range of sleep preferences:

• The Keetsa Plus® – Firm icoil mattress for back and stomach sleepers

• The Keetsa Pillow Plus® – Medium-firm icoil mattress with plush foam comfort

• The Keetsa Cloud® – Firm all-foam with responsive support

• Tea Leaf Supreme® – Soft, pressure-relieving all-foam option

• Tea Leaf Classic® – Firm hybrid with Euro-top feel

• Tea Leaf Dream® – Keetsa’s most indulgent, plush hybrid

Keetsa mattresses are trusted by thousands of satisfied customers, with 7,000+ buyer reviews aggregated on the company’s website (see reviews here). Additionally, hotels like 1Hotels in New York, The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah, and Mauna Lani in Hawaii, feature Keetsa mattresses in their guest rooms.

All mattresses come with a 12-year limited warranty and are available with fast, free shipping across the continental U.S. Customers can also take advantage of 0% APR financing on qualifying purchases.

Anniversary Promotion

• Offer: 18% off all products

• Dates: September 1 – 30, 2025

• Where: www.keetsa.com and Keetsa's New York showroom

About Keetsa

Founded in 2007, Keetsa is a mattress and sleep company dedicated to providing superior comfort and support at an exceptional value. With thoughtfully engineered designs that serve a wide range of sleepers, Keetsa has become a trusted brand for those seeking quality, durability, and better rest.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.