Erin Sloan Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Journey of Leadership, Community Impact, and Resilience in Healthcare

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Sloan, PA-C and founder of two successful urgent care clinics in Florida, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares what it takes to thrive as a woman in a male-dominated field—and why community, persistence, and mission-driven leadership matter now more than ever.

Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.

In her episode, Sloan opens up about building her clinics from the ground up, the importance of hiring staff who align with your values, and why personalisation and flexibility are essential to long-term success. She also shares the mindset shift that helped her become a respected leader in emergency and urgent care medicine.

"Know your worth—become an expert in your field," said Erin.

Sloan’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/sloan-erin63163617.

