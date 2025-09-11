SAUNDRA PASCHAL SELECTED FOR THE EXECUTIVE CHOICE AWARD BY IAOTP

Saundra Paschal will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saundra Paschal, Mathematics Educator at Lake View High School, San Angelo Independent School District, was recently selected for the Executive Choice Award by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members are chosen for the Executive Choice Award. These honorees have demonstrated outstanding leadership in shaping the direction and success of those they serve. They have excelled at creating value, guiding others, and ensuring their efforts align with core goals and principles. They embody strong leadership skills, emotional intelligence, effective communication, resilience, and the ability to inspire and empower those around them. Saundra Paschal will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThis Executive Choice honoree exemplifies exceptional leadership in education, shaping the direction and success of their students and school community. With a passion for mathematics and a commitment to excellence, they have consistently driven academic achievement, fostered innovation in the classroom, and ensured their teaching strategies align with the school's mission and goals. Renowned for their strong leadership skills, emotional intelligence, and ability to inspire both students and colleagues, they continue to empower others through resilience, creativity, and unwavering dedication to learning. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.Ms. Paschal is receiving the Executive Choice Award in recognition of her exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication throughout her distinguished 46-year career as a mathematics educator. Beginning her journey as a teacher's aide, Saundra's remarkable perseverance and passion for education have propelled her to an influential role in shaping academic success. This esteemed award honors her ability to inspire excellence, empower others, and make a lasting impact on both her students and the educational community.Saundra earned her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with a Minor in Biology from Angelo State University in 1980. She is a dynamic, results-driven leader who has consistently demonstrated success throughout the district and her community, establishing long-term relationships and trust among her colleagues.Her key responsibilities for the school are teaching Algebra II and pre-calculus courses, coaching the mathematics team, and advising on books for publication.Ms. Paschal is highly involved in her community and has gained global recognition for her exceptional leadership and dedication to her field. In 2000, she was awarded "Teacher of the Year." In 2011, she was selected as the VIP of the Year by Cambridge Who's Who. In 2012 & 2013, she was honored with the Worldwide Lifetime Achievement Award and recognized as one of the Elite Women Worldwide. Saundra was also recognized in Pro-Files Magazine and had a chapter dedicated to her in the "Top 101 Industry Experts Publication" for 2017. Saundra has been involved with the curriculum writing team at the San Angelo Independent School District, the Texas Math and Science Coaches Association, and ASCD. Ms. Paschal has been honored as the "Top Educator of the Year" by the International Association of Top Professionals. Saundra was featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine for 2018. Ms Paschal received the prestigious "Empowered Woman of the Year for 2019" award from IAOTP, and her achievements were celebrated with a feature on the renowned Reuters Building in Times Square. In 2022, she was honored with the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award and recognized as one of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders by IAOTP. Saundra has been recognized with the prestigious Top Global Hero Award in Education 2023 by IAOTP. Last year, she was awarded IAOTP's Presidential Award. This year, she will be honored with the prestigious Trailblazer Award, which she received earlier this year, along with her newest recognition ,the Executive Choice Award, at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala, to be held at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December.Saundra's professional growth and patience have cultivated a passionate and well-respected woman who consistently displays greatness. She volunteers her time at her local church and other charitable organizations. She supports her students and enjoys demonstrating how mathematics functions in the real world. Looking ahead, Saundra says, "I will continue to share my love of mathematics. My great joy is seeing the 'light' in students' eyes when they comprehend mathematics and realize that they do understand mathematics."For more Information on Saundra Paschal, pleasevisit:Watch her video:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.