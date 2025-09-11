Farm to Fridge: Voicebox Refreshes Dole to Bring the Farmers Market to the Juice Aisle

Voicebox Creative's Packaging Update for Dole.

Voicebox Creative's Dole update ushers in a modernized identity that aligns with the company's masterbrand and boosts shelf appeal.

No one is more synonymous with fresh fruit than Dole. We wanted to deliver the farmers market right to the grocery store, capturing that feeling of a fresh-cut fruit platter.” — Chris Kirby

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco-based branding and design agency Voicebox Creative has announced its packaging redesign for Dole's line of chilled 100% fruit juices. With a modernized visual identity, the updated branding celebrates the juice company's storied heritage of farm-fresh produce while strengthening its presence in an increasingly crowded juice aisle.

Dole tasked Voicebox with a refresh that would align with its masterbrand identity, boost shelf appeal, and attract a new generation of consumers without alienating existing shoppers. While the company's previous "fruit accordion" design was a key identifier for their blended offerings, it was getting lost on the shelf for consumers.

"No one is more synonymous with fresh fruit than Dole," said Chris Kirby, Senior Design Director at Voicebox. "We wanted to deliver the farmers market right to the grocery store, capturing that feeling of a fresh-cut fruit platter and bringing it to life on the packaging. Our goal was to create a visual that's not just appetizing but makes you feel like you're holding a glass of juice straight from the farm."

The new design features a flavor-forward look with fresh-cut fruit arranged on a green-wood background reminiscent of a picnic table. The distinctive color choice helps the packaging capture attention and stand out from the rest of the pack, while strategically placed water droplets hint at the freshness of just-washed fruit. The new visual identity not only communicates quality and value, connecting with consumers who are seeking great taste at an affordable price, but also that feeling of freshly cut fruit you can sink your teeth into, or, in this case, drink.

The packaging also includes a dedicated banner to showcase critical product benefits, with callouts like "No Sugar Added," "No Artificial Flavors," and "100% Real Juice." The three-sided, wrap-around design continues the picnic table motif, laying out an expansive canvas with nutritional infographics.

"The new packaging improves brand recognition and wayfinding on the shelf, ensuring Dole's products grab attention,"said Kirby. "The redesign not only positions the brand for continued growth, but offers families a high-quality, nutritious product at an incredible value." The redesigned Dole juice packaging is now rolling out to retailers nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.