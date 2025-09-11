Everything a nonresident hunter needs to know about the 2026 tag drawing

However, once you have your nonresident hunting license in your possession, you will be eligible to put in for a whole slew of tag opportunities, including deer, elk, and pronghorn controlled hunts, or moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat tags. Additionally, you could purchase returned or unsold tags.

Dates every nonresident hunter should write down

Dec. 5-15, 2025 | Application period for the 2026 tag drawing

Jan. 2026 (early) | Results available

Jan. 20 | Deadline for successful applicants to buy their tags

Feb. 5-15 | Second application period for any tags not drawn or not purchased

March 2026 (early) | Results announced

March 20 | Deadline to buy tags

The 2026 Nonresident Supplement and the Big Game Seasons and Rules will be available in October 2025. Hunters should know the deer hunting unit and/or elk zone for the tags for which they want to apply. The nonresident draw allows up to five hunt choices on an application and up to four hunters can be on one application, but all must have a valid annual hunting license.

Disabled American Veteran (DAV) tags

DAV tags will have a separate drawing for the reduced fee DAV tags. Hunters eligible for DAV may also apply for nonresident tags, but will pay full nonresident tag prices.

Junior mentored tags

Nonresident junior mentored tags will continue to be available, but junior mentored hunters only need to apply for elk tags in capped zones. Uncapped elk tags and deer tags will be available over-the-counter for junior mentored hunters after the nonresident draws are completed.

Lifetime license holders

Former Idaho residents who are lifetime license holders can buy tags outside of the nonresident quotas, so they will not have to apply for general season nonresident tags. Tags for lifetime license holders can be purchased in the summer when resident tags become available.

Hunters interested in applying for nonresident deer and elk tags in December should check back regularly for more information on the Nonresident Deer/Elk Tag webpage.