'Our Human Family' Non-Profit Group Publishes Fieldnotes on Fortitude

Fieldnotes on Fortitude, the new anthology by Our Human Family, takes a look at where we are as a nation, how we got here, and offers tried and true coping strategies for individuals and communities to not only survive the present but thrive in the future.

New Civil Rights Anthology Explores America’s Past and How to Overcome Current Injustices

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our Human Family, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is pleased to announce the publication of Fieldnotes on Fortitude: Resilience in Resistance—an anthology of essays focused on recognizing injustice and how to deal with it effectively.A follow-up to Fieldnotes on Allyship, published in 2021, Fieldnotes on Fortitude brings together a diverse group of 16 authors to provide insight into what’s happening in America right now and why, plus strategies not just to restore what’s being lost but also re-imagine what can be improved.“These moving and insightful essays cut through the chaos and cruelty to offer voices of hope and knowledge that remind us how we are stronger together,” says President and Editor-in-chief Clay Rivers, “and that We the People can change the world for the better—but only if we work united to that end.”Fieldnotes on Fortitude has five sections, each of which focuses on a different aspect of the current cultural crisis. “Two Democracies Walk into a Bar” examines the telltale signs of failing democracies. “Authoritarianism in America” describes the national condition. In “The Arc of the Moral Universe,” the authors recount historic and successful steps in rebuilding a better American society. “Repealing the 20th Century” looks to what’s being lost in the dismantling of the post-WWII economic, political, religious, and social structures that provided a better life. Last, “Resilience in Resistance” offers ways for individuals and communities to both breathe again and reject the return to an 18th century America of inequality.“Our authors come from a wide range of backgrounds and demographics—from indigenous people and people of European ancestry to those whose ancestors were enslaved and immigrants,” Rivers comments. “We have students and professors, artists, historians, lawyers, a licensed clinical social worker, and even an Episcopal priest. Together we represent America’s inclusiveness at its finest, and in Fieldnotes on Fortitude we look at how we can become the best possible version of America.”Fieldnotes on Fortitude: Resilience in Resistance is available through Amazon.com BarnesandNoble.com , and other online outlets.About Our Human FamilyEstablished in 2020, Our Human Family (OHF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit advocating for racial equity, allyship, and inclusion. OHF believes people are more alike than unalike, and the organization’s goal is to engage individuals, expose them to new views, and equip them with the knowledge, grace, and love to be moved and move others in their sphere of influence closer to fully embracing everyone in our human family. Ourhumanfamily.org provides a safe digital space for respectful and thoughtful conversations on the beliefs and actions that both inhibit and facilitate equality for all in America. The organization also conducts in-person workshops on racial equity and has published several themed magazines.

