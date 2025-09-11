River Aspelund, of Nikiski, Convicted of Murdering Mom

September 8, 2025

(Kenai, AK) â€“River John George Aspelund, 23, was convicted by a Kenai jury on Aug. 22, 2025, of Murder in the First Degree, Murder in the Second Degree, Manslaughter, and Tampering with Physical Evidence after a two-week trial.

On Sept. 6, 2022, Alaska State Troopers went to the residence that Aspelund shared with his mother, Jeryl Ann Bates, in Nikiski, Alaska. This was in response to a request for a welfare check made by Mrs. Bate’s daughter. Mrs. Bate’s daughter had not been able to contact Mrs. Bates by phone. Mrs. Bates had not shown up to work that morning, which was uncharacteristic for her. At the residence, Troopers discovered the body of Mrs. Bates, who had suffered apparent gunshot and knife wounds. An autopsy determined that Mrs. Bates had been shot five times in the head and abdomen and repeatedly stabbed and cut with knives. Aspelund was also located at the residence.

During the investigation a .44 magnum revolver and a large knife were found under the driver seat of a vehicle outside the residence. The five-shot revolver had three spent shell casings in the cylinder. Two spent .44 magnum shell casings were located near Mrs. Bate’s body in the residence.

A forensic firearms analyst at the Alaska State Crime Detection Laboratory determined that the casings found near Mrs. Bates’ body were fired from the revolver found under the car seat. The revolver also had blood stains on it, which another analyst at the Alaska State Crime Detection Laboratory determined to match Mrs. Bate’s known DNA profile. The analyst also determined that DNA consistent with Aspelund was on the gun.

The Trooper investigation secured video footage of Aspelund driving that same vehicle less than an hour before Troopers arrived at the residence. Further DNA analysis of the evidence found blood stains that matched the known DNA profile of Mrs. Bates on the shoes and sweatshirt that Aspelund was seen wearing in the video. And shoeprints in the blood at the scene matched the tread of the shoes Aspelund was seen wearing in the video.

Superior Court Judge Lance Joanis presided over the trial. Following the verdict, Aspelund is being held without bail pending sentencing, pursuant to statute. Sentencing is scheduled to occur on Dec. 29, 2025. Aspelund faces a sentencing range from 30 years to 99 years for the First-Degree- Murder conviction.

Assistant District Attorney Scot H. Leaders prosecuted the case with the assistance of Paralegal Julie Craig, former Paralegal Anna LaRoche, and Law Office Assistant Penny Marsters of the Kenai District Attorney Office. The investigation of the case was led by Investigator Kevin Vik of the Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Bureau of Investigation, Soldotna Post.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.