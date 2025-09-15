The Dorcol Residence Unveiled: A Landmark Ultra-Luxury Development in Belgrade’s Historic Dorćol

Setting a new benchmark for sophisticated living in Dorćol

Brixwell Investment today announced The Dorcol Residence, a landmark luxury residential development set to redefine sophisticated living in Belgrade.

We’re creating something unprecedented, a development that honours Belgrade’s most treasured quarter while setting a new benchmark for sophisticated living” — Branislav Mirković, Founder, Brixwell Investment

BELGRADE, BELGRADE, SERBIA, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brixwell Investment today announced The Dorcol Residence, a landmark luxury residential development set to redefine sophisticated living in Belgrade. Located in Dorćol, the project will deliver 459 residences defined by yacht-inspired architecture and interiors created by award-winning design firm MAWD | March and White Design. Residents will also enjoy direct access to the €100M+ Linear Park, Belgrade’s major riverside regeneration project.

The Dorcol Residence offers an exclusive collection of homes ranging from 33m² studios to 538m² penthouses. The seven-storey development, across two phases, includes 27 executive apartments, 37 commercial spaces for boutiques and restaurants, and more than 800 private parking spaces across three underground levels.

Positioned at the heart of Belgrade’s cultural identity, the development places residents within minutes of the Danube Promenade, Kalemegdan Fortress and Republic Square, with direct access to the Linear Park, offering more than 10 hectares of pathways, five plazas, open spaces for leisure and social gatherings, and five kilometres of cycling and running tracks.

Designed in collaboration with MAWD | March and White Design, The Dorcol Residence blends yacht-inspired sculptural architecture with Belgrade’s rich cultural heritage. Distinctive bronze-framed details, stepped terraces and soft flowing lines create a visual rhythm, while floor-to-ceiling windows frame panoramic views of the Danube and Linear Park.

“With The Dorcol Residence, we’re creating something unprecedented, a development that honours Belgrade’s most treasured quarter while setting a new benchmark for sophisticated living,” said Branislav Mirković, Founder, Brixwell Investment. “This is more than a residential project; it is our contribution to Belgrade’s architectural legacy, created for residents who understand that true luxury lies in the harmony between heritage and innovation.”

“What distinguishes The Dorcol Residence is the opportunity to bring a global design perspective to Dorćol’s historic setting,” said James White, Co-Founder of MAWD. “Our approach combines flowing, yacht-inspired architecture with refined interiors, creating homes that are as intuitive as they are beautiful, and that embody Belgrade’s spirit with international elegance.”

Residents will benefit from amenities including a 24/7 concierge, state-of-the-art fitness spaces, landscaped terraces with contemporary sculptures, and smart home technology throughout. Limited to 459 residences, The Dorcol Residence offers an intimate private community atmosphere, defined by privacy and discretion while maintaining exclusivity.

The project has been designed with the future in mind, incorporating Energy Class A certification, triple glazing, biophilic landscaping, smart building systems and EV charging. Together, these measures ensure a sustainable lifestyle, environmental responsibility and long-term value for residents.

The Dorcol Residence will be delivered in two phases, with phase one scheduled for 2027 and full completion planned for 2029. Private previews are available for qualified buyers by appointment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.