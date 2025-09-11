Labor Day holiday impaired driving enforcement operation yields 9 DUIs, 180 speeding citations

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation on Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 resulted in 549 traffic stops, nine impaired driving arrests, and 180 speeding citations.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, but officers, deputies and troopers issued 86 citations for other offenses and made eight other arrests, including three for possession of a controlled substance during the operation.

The task force issued 262 warnings during the four-day operation and issued six seat belt citations.

No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force has arrested 51 impaired drivers, written 679 speeding citations and made 2,298 traffic stops during seven enforcement operations in 2025.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

SafeRide provided 94 rides during the Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 holiday weekend.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seat belt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

-- Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or Contact SafeRide at 307-856-WRTA (9782);

-- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911;

-- Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys and help your friend get home safely.