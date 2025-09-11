Benedette Diaferia Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Empowering Financial Confidence

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benedette Diaferia, founder of B Diaferia CPA PC, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how integrity, hard work, and resilience have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Diaferia explores the importance of education and independence, and breaks down how surrounding yourself with smarter people and learning from diverse perspectives can drive lasting change.“Education empowers you to stand on your own and make independent choices,” said Diaferia.Benedette’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/benedette-diaferiah0pqtk3r

