DE Tourism Office Accepting TEAMS Program Applications to Fund Sporting Events

DOVER, Del. – Today the Delaware Tourism Office (DTO) opened the application window for the second round of the Tournaments, Events, and Athletic Meets Sponsorship (TEAMS) Program. TEAMS is designed to attract new regional, national, and international sporting events at amateur, collegiate, and professional levels while ensuring that current sports events maintain their place and continue to grow for years to come in Delaware.

“The TEAMS program plays a vital role in positioning Delaware as a premier destination for sports tourism,” said Division of Small Business Deputy Director Jaimie Watts. “By providing targeted financial support and resources, we empower event organizers to bring high-profile tournaments and competitions to our state—driving economic growth, increasing visitor stays, and showcasing Delaware on a regional and national stage.”

The TEAMS program is open to both new events in the state and existing Delaware events seeking to expand or enhance their offerings. This initiative continues Delaware’s efforts to support sporting events that increase the number of overnight stays, provide a positive impact on the state, and promote regional or national media coverage of sports tourism in Delaware.

“Sports Tourism is a major economic driver in our state,” said DTO’s Sports Sales Leader Ryan Wolfe. “Last year alone we saw over $75 million in estimated economic impact from our efforts. Programs like TEAMS help us attract bigger, bolder events that bring fans, athletes, and media from all over the country. By backing exciting new events and helping our established tournaments level up, we’re fueling big economic wins, and putting Delaware in the spotlight in the sports scene.”

Event owners and organizations in the operation and development of sports events can find more information and apply for the TEAMS program by visiting the Delaware Tourism Office’s website. Applications for the program are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be reviewed in the order in which they are received until the funds are depleted.

During the inaugural year, the TEAMS program received 43 applications from event owners that encompassed 14 unique sport type events. Twenty-four organizations were awarded a total of $500,000. In total, the first year of this program brought in an estimated economic impact of $75 million dollars to the state including over 20,000 hotel room nights and 180,000 people.

Within the past few years, Delaware has been selected to be the home of many national events including the 2025 PBA Season Opener, WKA National Muay Thai & Kickboxing Championships, USA Lacrosse Youth Nationals, MEAC Volleyball Championship, U.S. Adult Figure Skating Championships, and the state’s first PGA Tour event, the 2022 BMW Championship, which saw nearly 130,000 attendees and contributed more than $30 million to the local and state economy.

The Delaware Tourism Office, a division of the Delaware Division of Small Business, promotes tourism and economic growth in Delaware. For more information, visit the official Delaware Tourism website at www.visitdelaware.com or call toll-free at 866-284-7483.

Media Contact

Andrea Wojcik

Sr. Communications Manager

O: (302) 672-6802; C: (302) 554-0060

andrea.wojcik@delaware.gov