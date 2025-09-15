David Handel, MD and Barbara Oakley Ph.D. Launch SmarterHumans.ai, an AI Learning Companion for Lifelong Learners

SmarterHumans.ai generates deep-linked, spaced repetition flashcards and notes from any source, helping learners comprehend and remember what they’ve learned

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmarterHumans.ai , a breakthrough in learning technology, today announced its official launch. The new app is co-founded by David Handel, MD and Barbara Oakley, PhD. Dr. Handel is a physician-turned-entrepreneur whose personal transformation from a lifelong average student to graduation at the top of his medical school class was fueled by flashcards, retrieval practice, and spaced repetition. Dr Oakley is the creator of the globally popular Coursera course Learning How to Learn and recipient of the McGraw Prize in Education (often described as the “Nobel Prize of Education”).SmarterHumans empowers students, professionals, and lifelong learners to transform the way they study, remember, and apply knowledge. Using AI, the app generates flashcards and notes from virtually any source, including uploaded documents, your notes, web pages, YouTube videos, Coursera and Udemy lectures, and even your Kindle highlights. Each flashcard or note is deep-linked to its original source, so with a click, learners can instantly revisit the exact passage in a text, section of a page, or timestamp in a video to refresh their memory.“I was once a struggling student in the 50th percentile,” said David Handel, MD, co-founder of SmarterHumans. “By harnessing retrieval practice and spaced repetition, I ultimately graduated first in my medical school class. SmarterHumans was born from that personal journey. It’s the tool I wish I had back then, now designed for every lifelong learner who wants to unlock their brain’s full potential.”In addition to its flashcards and notes, SmarterHumans helps users train their ability to focus while consuming learning content, strengthening attention and developing their metacognition skills. This combination of neuroscience and AI gives learners a powerful way to retain and apply what they study in their careers and personal lives.“Learning how to learn is one of the most important skills in today’s world,” said Barbara Oakley, PhD, co-founder of SmarterHumans. “I’ve devoted my career to teaching millions worldwide how to become exceptional learners. With SmarterHumans.ai, you’ll gain access to tools that empower you to apply my teachings to your learning materials..”About SmarterHumansSmarterHumans.ai is an AI-powered learning companion designed to help people remember what they learn by turning any source into deep-linked flashcards and notes. SmarterHumans makes it easier to retain knowledge through retrieval practice, spaced repetition, and metacognition. The app was co-founded by David Handel, MD, and Barbara Oakley, PhD, a world-renowned expert on the science of learning.About David Handel, MDDavid Handel, MD, is a physician, entrepreneur, and co-founder of SmarterHumans. He is a physician-turned-entrepreneur whose personal transformation from an average student to the top of his medical school class was fueled by flashcards, retrieval practice, and spaced repetition. He went on to practice radiology while building a successful entrepreneurial career, founding companies that blend science, technology, and user experience to improve people’s lives.About Barbara Oakley, PhDBarbara Oakley, PhD, is widely recognized as one of the world’s leading experts on learning. Her Coursera MOOC Learning How to Learn reached over four million learners globally. She is the recipient of the prestigious McGraw Prize in Education for lifelong learning, often called the “Nobel Prize of Education,” and the author of multiple best-selling books on learning.

Deep linking of flashcards and notes to the relevant location in your learning content is SmarterHumans' core promise.

