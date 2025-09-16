Air by CCSquared Appoints Pascal Kornfuehrer as Interim Chief Financial Officer

Air by CCSquared Appoints Pascal Kornfuehrer as Interim CFO

Seasoned finance leader to oversee investor capital and grant funding management as company scales into the $20B indoor air market

We have the right science and a clear market need. My job is to align capital with the roadmap—fund what works, measure returns, and build a finance engine that supports long-term, profitable growth” — Pascal Kornfuehrer

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Air by CCSquared Inc., an innovator in indoor air quality technologies and occupational exposure solutions, today announced the appointment of Pascal Kornfuehrer as Interim Chief Financial Officer (iCFO).Kornfuehrer brings more than 20 years of international finance leadership. He served as CFO for SABIC’s Americas region (approximately US$4 billion in revenue), led a EUR 1.6 billion global post-merger integration at Covestro, and played a key role in an IPO that raised EUR 1.5 billion. His career spans controlling, FP&A, strategic planning, and general management, including service as Country President, Mexico.At Air by CCSquared, Kornfuehrer will focus on maximizing investor capital and stewarding grant funding, aligning financial resources with the company’s innovation pipeline and growth trajectory. His leadership will support operational scale-up and new solution development across the indoor air market.“Air by CCSquared is positioned for rapid growth as demand for occupational air quality solutions rises,” said Pascal Kornfuehrer, Interim CFO. “My priority is to ensure investor capital is deployed with discipline, grant funding is managed with rigor, and the company delivers strong financial performance.”Air by CCSquared is scaling its air testing operations to accelerate product development targeting the indoor air market, estimated at roughly US$20 billion. The company provides cutting-edge monitoring tools used to measure exposures to formaldehyde, aldehydes, diacetyl, 2,3-pentanedione, NO2, mold-related VOCs, general VOCs, and more. With recent partnerships and ongoing next-generation analytical method development for airborne chemical detection, Air by CCSquared is expanding its role as a trusted partner in industrial hygiene, healthcare safety, and environmental compliance.The appointment of Kornfuehrer strengthens the company’s leadership bench and underscores its commitment to financial stewardship that matches its science-driven innovation.About Pascal KornfuehrerKornfuehrer has led finance organizations across Europe, the U.S., Latin America, China, and Saudi Arabia. At SABIC (Americas), he oversaw a team of more than 120 and delivered multi-million-dollar value creation initiatives. At Covestro, he directed a EUR 1.6 billion post-merger integration spanning 20+ sites, capturing EUR 60 million in annual synergies, and previously served as Country President, Mexico. He has contributed to multiple high-value M&A transactions and an IPO that raised EUR 1.5 billion. He holds an MBA from Macquarie University and completed the CFO Program at Columbia Business School. He is fluent in German, English, and Spanish.About Air by CCSquared Inc.Air by CCSquared delivers indoor air quality solutions for homes and for industries where occupational exposure to hazardous compounds poses risks to employees, operations, and compliance. Trusted by industrial hygienists and indoor air quality professionals, Air by CCSquared combines financial discipline and scientific rigor to help create safer workplaces and healthier indoor environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.