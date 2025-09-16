ClearCRM Launches as All-in-One CRM to Streamline Operations and Accelerate Small Business Growth. #2 @ProductHunt

ClearCRM Comprehensive CRM Suite with built-in automation builder

ClearCRM launches as #2 on Product Hunt, gaining 200 customers in 2 days. Streamlines sales, projects, billing with AI and automation. Clearcrm.com. #CRM #SaaS

ClearCRM unifies CRM, marketing, projects, and billing for small businesses. Built-in automation streamlines operations, boosts efficiency, and drives growth without clutter.” — Adil Berdai, Founder, ClearCRM

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearCRM , an innovative all-in-one CRM platform designed to simplify workflows for startups and small businesses, proudly announces its official company launch. Debuting with a strong #2 Product of the Day ranking on Product Hunt, ClearCRM is empowering bootstrapped founders and small teams to manage sales, projects, billing, and customer interactions seamlessly within a single, intuitive platform.In just two days since its launch, ClearCRM has onboarded 200 customers, demonstrating its immediate impact in addressing the challenges faced by small businesses in a crowded SaaS market. The platform’s rapid adoption highlights its ability to eliminate the complexity of juggling multiple tools, offering a unified solution tailored to the needs of lean teams striving for growth and efficiency.ClearCRM stands out by integrating essential business functions into a no-code, user-friendly platform, reducing app overload and context-switching. Its core features include:Sales Automation and Visual Pipelines: Customizable deal tracking to accelerate sales cycles and boost conversions.Project Management: Integrated with sales deals for end-to-end workflow efficiency.Quoting and Invoicing: Built-in tools to create professional quotes and invoices, streamlining payments.AI-Powered Support: Chat and customer service tools, powered by ChatGPT, for smarter, faster interactions.Automation Builder & Marketing Campaigns: A drag-and-drop builder to automate tasks and run targeted campaigns within the platform.The Product Hunt community has praised ClearCRM’s simplicity and affordability, with users calling it “a game-changer for small teams” and commending its ability to “cut through the clutter of overcomplicated tools.” One reviewer noted, “ClearCRM is built for people who need to get things done, not just track them.” This enthusiastic response aligns with ClearCRM’s mission to empower small businesses to focus on growth rather than navigating technological complexity.“We’re thrilled to launch ClearCRM and introduce a solution that solves real pain points for small businesses,” said Adil Berdai, Founder of ClearCRM. “Onboarding 200 customers in two days, alongside our #2 Product of the Day ranking on Product Hunt, validates our vision of delivering an affordable, all-in-one platform that eliminates app overload and drives productivity. We’re committed to helping small teams scale efficiently and succeed.”ClearCRM’s early success is evidenced by stories from its growing user base. A small e-commerce startup reported a 30% reduction in their sales cycle using ClearCRM’s visual pipelines, while a freelance agency praised the invoicing tools for cutting payment delays by half. These impacts underscore ClearCRM’s commitment to delivering measurable value, making it an essential tool for startups and small businesses.Designed with accessibility in mind, ClearCRM offers pricing plans tailored for lean teams, starting at an affordable entry point. The platform is available for a free trial at clearcrm.com , allowing businesses to explore its full suite of features. ClearCRM plans to introduce new integrations and AI-driven enhancements in the coming months to further empower small businesses.For more information, visit clearcrm.com or check out the Product Hunt page at https://www.producthunt.com/products/clearcrm About ClearCRMClearCRM is a comprehensive CRM suite with a built-in automation builder, crafted for small businesses and bootstrapped founders. By consolidating CRM, project management, billing, AI-driven support, and marketing tools into one streamlined workspace, ClearCRM eliminates the need for multiple apps, minimizes context switching, and empowers teams to scale efficiently. Unlike traditional CRMs designed for large enterprises, ClearCRM prioritizes simplicity, affordability, and practical functionality, making it ideal for lean teams aiming to maximize productivity and growth.Media Contact

