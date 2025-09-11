New AI Design Tool Boosts Drone Show Creativity

Artificial intelligence in Verge Aero’s Design Studio software expands possibilities for drone show providers.

This isn’t about replacing artists. It’s about empowering them.” — Chris Franzwa, CTO of Verge Aero

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drone show designers can now harness the power of artificial intelligence to quickly craft professional drone show elements and storyboards using an AI engine within Verge Aero’s Design Studio software The new AI-Powered Design Tool is the latest offering by Verge Aero, a pioneering drone show technology company leading the charge in best-in-class software tailored for live entertainment. This innovation seamlessly integrates artificial intelligence into the design workflow, empowering creative professionals to draft concepts and design increasingly impressive shows with less effort.Verge Aero’s philosophy of simplifying complex processes enables drone show providers of all sizes and skill levels to focus solely on delivering outstanding displays.“This isn’t about replacing artists; it’s about empowering them,” said Chris Franzwa, Chief Technical Officer at Verge Aero. “For those just getting started in this incredible industry, in-house show design can be a daunting prospect, and even with industry-leading tools and automation, there is still a learning curve. Now, with our new AI tools, anyone can generate an entire drone show that’s fully integrated right into Verge Aero's Design Studio software, all from a simple prompt.”The AI engine enables creators to quickly generate show concepts and seamlessly manipulate them into flight-ready drone shows in Design Studio. Key features of Verge Aero’s artificial intelligence tools include:– Storyboarding – Generate a complete show sequence within minutes by providing a simple prompt and the desired quantity of drones.– Manipulate Elements – Quickly add, remove, and modify elements with text or image prompts to construct the ideal imagery for any show.– Seamless Integration – AI-generated drone show elements are immediately synced with Verge Aero’s Design Studio software, where animations can be applied and polished for real-world execution.This release underscores Verge Aero’s commitment to pioneering innovation in drone entertainment, giving creative teams tools that reduce production timelines while expanding artistic possibilities.“This is just the beginning of what this tech can bring to the drone show industry,” Franzwa continued. “By lowering the barrier to entry, AI frees creators to focus on high-level storytelling, pioneering new effects, and nailing their clients' visions, helping to elevate their shows to an entirely new level.”The AI Design Tool is now available to Verge Aero’s professional user base worldwide. For more information, please visit www.verge.aero/ai or contact media@vergeaero.com.Verge Aero is a leading system developer and provider in the drone show industry. Formed in 2016, the company is recognized globally by airspace authorities, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The fully integrated Verge Aero system is used by professional production teams around the world.

