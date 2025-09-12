The Hanen Centre's New Workshop - Launchpad to Literacy is open

The Hanen Centre Launches New Workshop: Hanen Launchpad to Literacy™ – Helping Children Arrive at School Ready to Learn

Hanen Launchpad to Literacy™ brings the Science of Reading to life in the most important moments: during play, daily routines, and meaningful conversations with young children.” — Helen Livshits, Director of Early Childhood Education Services

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hanen Centre is excited to announce the launch of Hanen Launchpad to Literacy™ – Setting the Stage for School Success, a new online training workshop that gives early childhood professionals the tools they need to build the language and literacy skills children must have to thrive in school.Across the globe, too many children are entering kindergarten without the skills they need to succeed. Reading scores are falling, and the research is clear: the early years are a critical window for shaping children’s future. Hanen Launchpad to Literacy™ transforms the critical insights from the Science of Reading into practical, evidence-based strategies that professionals can use during everyday interactions and activities to help children build a strong foundation for learning to read.Designed for early childhood educators, kindergarten teachers, speech-language pathologists, and other professionals with a post-secondary degree or diploma, this interactive workshop focuses on children aged 3–5, including those who may be at risk or have mild language delays.Hanen Launchpad to Literacy™ workshop includes:- Demonstration of evidence-based early literacy strategies based on the Science of Reading- A proven four-step coaching model that empowers professionals to support parents and educators in fostering children’s early literacy skills during everyday interactions.- Interactive learning with real-life video examples, hands-on activities, and peer discussion.- A certificate of completion, recognizing participants’ commitment to professional growth.Building on its global reputation as a leader in early childhood language and literacy development, The Hanen Centre has developed this new workshop to shine a spotlight on emergent literacy — an area that requires more attention before children step foot into the classroom.“The drop in global literacy outcomes is worrying because we know the foundations for success are built in the early years,” said Helen Livshits, Director of Early Childhood Education Services at The Hanen Centre. “Hanen Launchpad to Literacy™ brings the Science of Reading to life in the most important moments: during play, daily routines, and meaningful conversations with young children.”Elaine Weitzman, Executive Director of The Hanen Centre, added: “This is about changing children’s trajectories before they start school. By giving professionals the tools and coaching framework to support early literacy development, we can help more children arrive at school ready to learn.”With Hanen Launchpad to Literacy™, The Hanen Centre continues its mission to equip the adults in children’s lives with practical, evidence-based strategies — ensuring every child has the best possible start on the path to reading success.Registration is now open. Learn more and secure your spot today:Upcoming workshop dates (online):October 22, 2025October 27, 2025November 12, 2025December 1, 2025December 3, 2025For more information or to register, visit: www.hanen.org/hanen-launchpad-to-literacy

