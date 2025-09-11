Lisa Kastner Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Bold Leadership and Storytelling That Matters

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Kastner, founder of Running Wild, LLC, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how transparency, passion, and purpose have shaped her leadership—and how mentoring and partnerships can spark lasting change.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.In her episode, Kastner explores the importance of leading as a family, not a monarch, and the mindset shifts required to silence your inner critic. She also breaks down her approach to empowering others through mentorship, storytelling, and inclusive leadership.“Lead as a family, not as a monarch,” said Kastner.Lisa’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/lisa-kastner63163358

