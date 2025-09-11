Bene World Toys Celebrates 14 Prestigious Awards for Innovation in Educational Play

Unique token reward system in a sea turtle plushie

Award-Winning Plush Toy Kits from Knoxville-Based Bene World Toys Recognized for Teaching Kindness, Empathy, and Emotional Skills to Children

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bene World Toys, the creator of Toys With A Purposeand the world’s first token reward system in plush, is proud to announce it has received 14 national awards recognizing its commitment to character education, positive behavior reinforcement, and social-emotional learning for children.Founded by former teacher and mother Karalyne Ley and her mother Martha Moore, Bene World Toys has quickly become a leader in purposeful play . The brand’s award-winning product line, including the beloved Bene Bear, Sparkle the Rescue Dog, Seawhee the Turtle, and Haylo the Horse, empowers children ages 3–8 to develop kindness, respect, empathy, and emotional management through interactive, hands-on learning. Each plush kit has its own focus and comes with 15 tokens to use as an extremely versatile token reward system for kids. "Using a plushie as part of a token reward system gives children both comfort and motivation. The soft, friendly toy becomes a trusted companion, making new routines or behavior changes feel safe and positive," says Martha Moore, Director of Product Development.Among the honors received are the coveted Mom’s Choice Awards; National Parenting Center Seal of Approval; Autism Live Social Skills Builder and Kids' Choice Awards; and MESH (mental, emotional, social health) Accreditation, underscoring the impact and quality of Bene World Toys’ innovative kits. Each kit includes a plush character, educational storybook, and a unique 15-token reward system, making it a valuable tool for parents, teachers, and therapists alike.“We are honored to be recognized by these respected organizations,” said Karalyne Ley, Founder of Bene World Toys. “Our mission is to help families and educators nurture positive character traits in children through play. These awards affirm the importance of our work and inspire us to continue innovating.”Bene World Toys’ products are available at www.benebeargiving.com and are used in homes, classrooms, and therapy settings nationwide.For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:Karalyne LeyCEO, Bene World Toys865-900-2327karalyne@benebeargiving.com

