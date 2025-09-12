Minus Waste Solutions Acquires Perth Environmental, Strengthening Sustainable Food Waste Management Across Ontario

Minus Waste Solutions expands its reach with the acquisition of well-established Perth Environmental, reinforcing leadership in food waste recycling.

AURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minus Waste Solutions, a Canadian leader in food waste recycling services, has acquired Perth Environmental, a well-established regional provider of waste and recycling solutions.The acquisition expands Minus Waste Solutions’ service footprint across Southern Ontario and enhances its capacity to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to businesses, municipalities, and institutions.“Welcoming Perth Environmental into Minus Waste Solutions is an exciting step forward,” said Louis Anagnostakos, President of Minus Waste Solutions. “Glenn and Mary Jane Nafziger, along with sons Steve and Chris and their team have built a respected company grounded in exceptional customer service and environmental responsibility. Together, we’ll increase capacity, invest in new technologies, and help more customers manage their food waste more economically.”Founded by Glenn Nafziger, Perth Environmental has a long history of providing reliable waste and recycling services across Ontario. The company’s expertise in collection, recycling, and specialized environmental programs complements Minus Waste Solutions’ growing portfolio.With this acquisition, Minus Waste Solutions will:• Expand service coverage across Southern and Southwestern Ontario.• Increase recycling and food waste processing capacity.• Expand our service capability in liquid waste collection and processing.• Support customers and communities with enhanced environmental programs.“Joining Minus Waste Solutions creates exciting opportunities for our customers and employees,” said Glenn Nafziger, Founder of Perth Environmental. “Our shared commitment to customer service and sustainability ensures we’ll continue delighting customers and driving positive environmental change.”About Minus Waste SolutionsMinus Waste Solutions partners with retailers, manufacturers, and institutions to recycle food waste, recover resources, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, helping Canada move toward a circular economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.