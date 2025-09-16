Alita Launches AI Agent to Help Post-Acute Providers Automate Admissions, Intake, and Hiring

Alita

AI-powered agent handles 90% of the busy work in client/resident intake and caregiver candidate screening, freeing up staff to focus on people, not paperwork.

Alita is what we always wanted in healthcare tech—empathetic, efficient, and so seamless that most users don’t even realize they’re speaking with AI.” — Landon Feuerstein, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alita, the always-on AI agent purpose-built for post-acute care, officially launches today to help providers turn more conversations into care outcomes, automatically, 24/7. Built for an industry under immense strain, Alita brings a new layer of empathetic automation to intake, hiring, and admissions workflows.

A BROKEN SYSTEM AND THE COST OF INACTION

●Healthcare providers face mounting pressure. Demand is rising. Staffing is shrinking. And most leads come in after hours, when no one is available to respond.

●75% of senior living prospects choose the first community that replies, yet most providers take 24–48 hours to follow up

●Nearly half of nursing homes are limiting admissions, with 57% reporting waitlists and 20% closing units due to staffing shortages

●The average RN vacancy lasts 87 days, fueling burnout and turnover, while one-third of facilities rely on daily agency staff at a 50–65% premium

“The numbers tell a painful story,” said Matt Rosa, Alita Co-Founder and CEO. “Leads are lost. Staff are overrun. And families searching for care are left in the dark. We built Alita to change that.”

ALITA’S SOLUTION: SPEED, EMPATHY, AND RESULTS

Alita offers AI-powered virtual agents trained specifically for the post-acute and home care space. These agents engage families and job seekers 24/7, qualify them in real time, and book candidate interviews, facility tours, or care consultations instantly.

Alita doesn’t just respond quickly, it also automatically qualifies for fit. That means staff spends less time chasing unqualified leads and more time focused on those who are ready to move forward.

From skilled nursing and assisted living to home care and hospice, Alita helps organizations respond faster, reduce admin burden, and focus on what matters most: people. Setup is simple and takes just a few minutes, with generally no or limited IT involvement required.

Alita delivers:

●330% increase in captured leads via proactive AI engagement

●70% booking conversion rate, with seven out of ten chats resulting in scheduled appointments

●33% reduction in interview ghosting

●4× faster hiring, from first contact to interview

A HUMAN PROBLEM SOLVED BY EMPATHETIC AI

For Rosa, the mission is personal. “When my family searched for care for my grandparents, we filled out over 10 website contact forms, and only four communities ever responded. None replied the same day. Most took one to two days, and one didn’t get back to us for four. That feeling of being ignored in a moment of urgency stuck with me. No family should ever experience that.”

“Alita is what we always wanted in healthcare tech—empathetic, efficient, and so seamless that most users don’t even realize they’re speaking with AI,” said Landon Feuerstein, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. “It works when your team can’t. And it delivers the kind of instant responsiveness that families and job seekers expect today. Getting Alita live on your website takes a few minutes, which was important to us from day one.”

BACKED BY INDUSTRY LEADERS

Alita is backed by notable healthcare innovators, including John Shagoury, former CEO of IntelyCare, and Chris Caulfield, its Co-Founder, now serving as investors and advisors to the company.

“Alita is solving one of the biggest pain points in care: responsiveness,” said Shagoury. “Faster engagement means faster hires, smoother intake and admissions, and ultimately, better outcomes for patients and providers alike.”

ALITA IS THE RIGHT TOOL FOR RIGHT NOW

In an industry where empty beds equal lost revenue, and every minute of delay compounds staff burnout, Alita offers immediate relief and long-term transformation. By automating the workflows that drain teams—follow-ups, screenings, scheduling—Alita helps providers grow census and client base, reduce spend on referral brokers, and retain staff without adding headcount.

ABOUT ALITA

Alita is the AI-powered agent purpose-built for post-acute care. We help healthcare teams streamline intake, admissions, and staffing, so no job applicant, referral, or family inquiry ever falls through the cracks. Alita responds instantly, 24/7, answering questions, qualifying for fit, and booking tours, consultations, and interviews directly onto your team’s calendar.

Trained for empathy and fluent in over 100 languages, Alita converts every interaction into real outcomes while giving your staff back their time. No chasing. No no-shows. No missed opportunities.

We’re proud to be Turning Conversations Into Care™. For more information, visit www.alitahealth.ai

AI agent purpose-built for post-acute care

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.