Hunters Reminded That New Deer Regulations Do Not Take Effect Until 2026

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department reminds hunters that the new deer regulations approved by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board this year do not take effect until 2026.

The department has received questions from hunting outfitters and sporting groups about a specific part of the new regulations: the change that will allow hunters to use antlerless permits during the regular November season starting next year. The department issued antlerless permits for 2025 earlier this week, prompting questions from the hunting community about what seasons those permits may be used for this year.

Under the current regulations, antlerless permits can only be used during the state’s muzzleloader antlerless season, this year taking place from October 30 – November 2 and from December 6 – December 14.

“Put simply, it is still 2025 so the 2025 deer hunting regulations apply,” said Game Warden Col. Justin Stedman. “The changes to deer regulations that the board approved for 2026, including the use of antlerless permits during the regular November season, do not take effect until next year.”

All regulations in effect for the current year are published online and in the department’s annual hunting lawbook. Free print copies of the 2025 lawbook are available at many outdoor suppliers, at highway rest areas and at the department’s Montpelier and Springfield offices. The 2025 lawbook can also be downloaded as a PDF from the department’s website.