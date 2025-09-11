Monica Burr Recognized by Influential Women 2025

LORMAN, MS, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to announce the recognition of Monica Burr in its 2025 feature, celebrating her as a dedicated educator and wellness advocate. Monica has made significant strides in empowering students and individuals through both academic instruction and physical fitness. She currently serves as a full-time Instructor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Alcorn State University, where she also plays a vital role in the Office of Pre-Professional and Honors Curriculum as the Special Projects Coordinator.A two-time graduate of Alcorn State University, Monica holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science degree in Biology. She is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. With over seven years of experience in higher education and a deep connection to her alma mater, Monica brings an unparalleled passion and expertise to her teaching. She is dedicated to helping her students prepare for successful careers in science and healthcare, fostering a supportive and engaging learning environment.Beyond her academic contributions, Monica is a long-standing personal trainer and certified Zumba instructor through her business, Fit2ts. With nearly two decades of experience in the fitness industry, she has inspired countless clients to embrace wellness through small, sustainable lifestyle changes and joyful movement. Her Zumba classes are known for their high energy, cultural richness, and a strong emphasis on mental well-being, making them a favorite among participants.Monica attributes her success to her late father, Dr. Willie B. Humphrey, who was also a faculty member at Alcorn State University and the first in their family to pursue higher education. He paved the way and inspired Monica to follow in his footsteps. His legacy continues to motivate her every day as she teaches, mentors, and gives back to her community through free Zumba classes—all while doing what she truly loves.Monica Burr’s work exemplifies a holistic approach to education, health, and personal growth. Through her tireless efforts, she not only impacts the lives of her students but also uplifts her community. Influential Women is honored to celebrate her accomplishments and commitment to making a difference in the lives of others.Learn More about Monica Burr:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/monica-burr Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

