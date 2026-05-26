Influential Women Spotlights Amanda Schneider, LE: Founder and Owner of Loving My Skin Spa

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Licensed Esthetician, Holistic Wellness Advocate, and Educator Combines Corrective Skincare, Integrative Healing, and Community-Centered Care to Empower Confidence and Well-BeingAmanda Schneider, LE, is a Licensed Esthetician, holistic wellness advocate, educator, and entrepreneur whose innovative approach to skincare is helping redefine the future of the aesthetics industry. As the Founder and Owner of Loving My Skin Spa in Litchfield Park, Arizona, Amanda has spent more than 14 years building a practice centered on personalized skincare, holistic health, and emotional well-being, helping clients achieve lasting transformation both inside and out.Known within the industry as the “Skin Nerd,” Amanda specializes in corrective skincare treatments tailored specifically to each client’s individual needs. Rather than relying on standardized or cookie-cutter protocols, she creates highly customized treatment plans and serums designed to address complex skin concerns, including acne, inflammation, aging, and internal wellness-related conditions. Her philosophy is rooted in the belief that healthy, radiant skin reflects overall physical, emotional, and mental well-being.At Loving My Skin Spa, Amanda operates a six-room treatment facility where she integrates advanced skincare treatments with holistic wellness practices. Working alongside massage therapists and wellness practitioners, she offers transformative experiences that combine corrective esthetics with internal health support, mindfulness, and integrative healing techniques. Her mission is to empower individuals to truly “love the skin they’re in” by helping them reconnect with both their bodies and their sense of self-worth.Throughout her career, Amanda has distinguished herself internationally within the aesthetics industry. She has competed in international aesthetics competitions for three consecutive years, consistently placing in the top 10. .In March of 2026, she came home with 6 trophies, three of them distinguishing her in the top 3, and was inducted as a Legend for the Skin Games international competition. Her work treating complex skin conditions, as well as her experience in oncology-adjacent aesthetics, has deepened her understanding of the relationship between mental health, internal wellness, and skin health.In recent years, Amanda has expanded her work beyond traditional aesthetics into broader holistic healing and empowerment initiatives. She became an art therapy practitioner and has hosted a women’s empowerment retreat. The retreat blends community support, art therapy, integrative healing practices, and wellness education, creating safe spaces where women can reconnect with themselves emotionally, mentally, and physically. Through these experiences, Amanda aims to help women rediscover confidence, resilience, and self-love in environments built around healing and support. Learning to be “perfectly imperfect” is a gift and is what makes us unique.Amanda’s extensive credentials reflect her multidisciplinary and integrative approach to wellness. In addition to being a Licensed Esthetician, she is a Reiki Master, Certified Reflexologist, Certified Herbalist, Life Coach, and Menopause Coach. She has also completed her certification as an Integrated Holistic Health Practitioner. Her ability to combine clinical skincare expertise with holistic health practices allows her to approach beauty and wellness from a deeply individualized and comprehensive perspective.Amanda attributes much of her success to her willingness to embrace challenges that pushed her beyond her comfort zone. As someone with anxiety, stepping into public speaking and teaching large groups initially felt intimidating and overwhelming. However, choosing to face those fears became one of the most transformative decisions of her career. Through perseverance and self-belief, Amanda discovered strengths she never fully recognized within herself. Today, she educates estheticians internationally, teaching innovative approaches to skincare and holistic wellness while inspiring others through her resilience, independence, and authenticity.The best career advice Amanda has ever received was to believe in every decision she makes, every single day. That mindset became foundational to building her confidence, strengthening her self-trust, and navigating both the personal and professional challenges that come with entrepreneurship and leadership.When offering guidance to young women entering the aesthetics industry, Amanda emphasizes the importance of resilience and preparation. She believes challenges are inevitable, regardless of how prepared someone may feel, but those difficult moments often reveal a person’s greatest strengths. Amanda encourages women to build strong support systems and to recognize that long-term success requires understanding both the creative and business sides of the industry.Reflecting on her own experiences, Amanda explains that early in her career, she often felt isolated while trying to navigate the demands of business ownership and client care independently. Over time, she learned the importance of maintaining work-life balance, setting boundaries, and knowing when to slow down and prioritize well-being. While passion fuels many professionals entering aesthetics, Amanda believes sustainable success depends on balance, self-awareness, and the willingness to give oneself grace during difficult seasons.Amanda also recognizes several major challenges currently shaping the beauty and skincare industry, including the increasing reliance on surface-level “cookie-cutter” treatments, unrealistic social media expectations, marketing buzzwords, and the persistent stigma surrounding mental health. However, she believes these challenges also create opportunities for meaningful change and innovation. In her role as Chairperson for the West-MEC Esthetics program (trade school for high school students), she shares her experience and knowledge with estheticians-in-training to empower them with additional knowledge not typically taught in these programs.She sees the future of aesthetics moving toward more holistic and individualized care, where corrective skincare is integrated with internal wellness and emotional support. Amanda believes clients are increasingly seeking deeper relationships, personalized treatments, and practitioners who understand the connection between skin health and overall well-being. She is also passionate about expanding community-centered initiatives and nonprofit efforts that support survivors of domestic violence, viewing aesthetics and wellness as powerful tools for healing and empowerment.The values guiding Amanda’s life and work are self-love, empowerment, and community. She believes beauty begins internally and often describes the skin as “the wrapping paper,” emphasizing that true confidence and healing come from within. Her work is focused on helping women reconnect with themselves during life seasons where stress, motherhood, work, and personal responsibilities often cause self-care to be neglected.Amanda is especially inspired by the symbolism of the lotus flower, which represents resilience, growth, and beauty emerging from adversity. That symbolism mirrors both her personal journey and the philosophy behind her brand. She believes past hardships do not define a person’s future and that with support, self-acceptance, and care, individuals can transform pain into strength and create something meaningful and beautiful from their experiences.Through her leadership, innovation, and deeply compassionate approach, Amanda Schneider continues to redefine aesthetics as more than skincare alone. Her work stands at the intersection of beauty, wellness, healing, and empowerment, helping clients and fellow professionals alike discover confidence, resilience, and lasting transformation.Learn More about Amanda Schneider:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Amanda-Schneider or through her website, https://www.lovingmyskinspa.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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