Intellian and Eutelsat Developing Ultra-Portable Military-Grade LEO Manpack Terminal

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intellian Technologies Inc., a leading global provider of satellite communication antennas and ground gateway solutions, and Eutelsat , the only GEO-LEO operator in satellite communications, have today announced the development of the most ultra-portable, fully integrated military-grade Manpack for Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO (low Earth orbit) network.Developed for Defense and Government, this military-grade unit provides the uninterrupted, dependable Eutelsat OneWeb LEO connectivity critical for mission success.This terminal is a cornerstone of Intellian’s government sector growth strategy, tapping into the global military antenna market. It directly addresses the urgent need for next-generation LEO capabilities within the broader military satellite communications domain, as Defense sectors worldwide invest in secure, diverse, and resilient connectivity.Designed for rapid deployment, the Manpack is small and light to fit a standard military rucksack. It features one-touch network acquisition for immediate operation even in the most demanding and high-pressure conflict regions and is optimized for low power consumption to maximize mission duration for up to five hours on external batteries depending on usage. With auto detected Resilient Global Navigation Satellite System (R-GNSS), it enables external support of an Alternative Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (Alt-PNT) to ensure operation in GPS-denied environments.Built to battlefield-ready specifications, the Manpack is designed for Ingress Protection (IP67), as well as the U.S. Military Standards for Environmental Engineering (MIL-STD-810H) and Electromagnetic Compatibility (MIL-STD-461). This ensures exceptional durability for Communications-On-The-Pause (COTP) to personnel on front lines and mission-critical operations.Eric Sung, CEO at Intellian Technologies said, “Our military-grade Manpack addresses the rapidly evolving demands of defense users for resilient OneWeb LEO connectivity. It’s a critical addition to our portfolio of OneWeb solutions across maritime, land fixed and land mobility, and will deliver essential global connectivity for military personnel, NGOs, and enterprise customers who require uncompromising durability and performance.”Steve Mills, Eutelsat’s Vice President for Global Government said, “We’re pleased to be expanding our user terminal portfolio with the addition of a manpack solution. Thanks to Intellian’s expertise and innovation, this development strengthens the ability of our OneWeb constellation to immediately provide reliable, portable and innovative connectivity options to government and defense users, and we look forward to bringing this solution to our partners together.”ENDSAbout Intellian Technologies, Inc.Intellian Technologies Inc. (KOSDAQ: 189300) is a global leader in satellite connectivity solutions, enabling reliable communications across land, sea, air, and space. Since its founding in 2004, Intellian has delivered end-to-end systems tailored to the evolving needs of the Mobility, Energy, Defense, Government, and Enterprise sectors.Driven by customer insight and emerging market demands, Intellian develops advanced technologies that support mission-critical operations and open new market opportunities. Its product portfolio includes flat panel and parabolic terminals, integrated gateways, and platform-level solutions designed for both commercial and defense applications - all with a focus on multi-orbit compatibility and next-generation satellite networks. Through continuous investment in R&D and global field operations, Intellian empowers organizations worldwide to stay agile, informed, and connected.For more information, please visit: www.intelliantech.com About Eutelsat GroupEutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 34 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Euteslat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,400 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

