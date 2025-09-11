Karen Thomas selected for IAOTP's Presidential Award

Karen Thomas will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karen Thomas, CEO & Founder of Naturally Recovering Autism, was recently selected for the Presidential Award for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding successes and achievements.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Presidential Award is a distinguished accolade presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in their field. This prestigious award recognizes significant contributions to improving the industry, advancing knowledge in the industry, and advocating for policy changes that enhance the well-being of all. Karen Thomas has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact in her field and in the world through her professional achievements and community involvement. Karen Thomas will accept her award on stage at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December. www.iaotp.com/award-gala With over three decades of experience as a Holistic Health Professional, Karen has established herself as a leading expert in Craniosacral Therapy. Her expertise extends beyond holistic health—she is also an accomplished educator, author, speaker, consultant, and devoted mother who successfully navigated her child’s recovery from autism symptoms through natural, holistic approaches.Drawing on her extensive background in holistic health and neuroscience, Karen took it upon herself to explore drug-free, natural solutions to support her child’s healing journey. This personal mission fueled her passion and shaped her professional path. Karen’s primary areas of expertise include alternative health care, craniosacral therapy, bodywork, autism spectrum disorders, gut healing, nutrition, detoxification, human brain research, and natural, drug-free treatment methods. Today, she is recognized as a trusted resource for parents of children with autism and has developed a unique method to share her groundbreaking findings with others.Before embarking on her professional career path, Karen received her Certificate in Massage Therapy from Twin Lakes College of the Healing Arts and her Associate’s Degree in Biology from Glendale Community College. She is a Nationally Board- Certified Instructor of Craniosacral Therapy.Throughout her illustrious career, Karen has remained active in her community and has been recognized internationally for her outstanding leadership and dedication to the profession. Karen’s expertise and commitment have earned her numerous awards and recognition throughout her career. In 2023, she was honored as Top Autism Expert of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and featured on the iconic Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, New York. She was also named Empowered Woman of the Year and Top Specialist of the Year in Autism in 2020. In 2019, Karen was interviewed on The Donna Drake Show and her Naturally Recovering Autism podcast ranks among the top autism parenting podcasts. Her outstanding contributions were further recognized with IAOTP’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024. This year, she will be celebrated with the prestigious Presidential Award at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December.With over 30 years of experience as a Craniosacral Therapist, Karen’s holistic background inspired her to develop an all-natural, drug-free approach to addressing the underlying causes of autism symptoms—beginning with her own son’s journey to recovery. Today, Karen Thomas is recognized as one of the most trusted resources for parents of children on the autism spectrum.Her expertise is shared through multiple platforms, including her book, Naturally Recovering Autism: The Complete Step-By-Step Resource Handbook for Parents, as well as her regular blog and podcast. These resources—and more—are available on her website, NaturallyRecoveringAutism.com , where parents can also learn about her comprehensive step-by-step online membership program, currently supporting families in over 40 countries worldwide.Along with her step-by-step sequence, please learn about the exciting non-invasive technology that Karen uses as one of the main modalities. This patented wearable patch is scientifically proven to activate the body’s own stem cells. Karen now uses this in her program to accelerate the body’s ability to heal. Everyone can benefit from it. It’s not just for autism. Karen wishes to share this with others looking to improve their own health, naturally. Please learn more about it at NaturallyRecoveringAutism.com/225, where you can also contact Karen for your own health needs.Karen is the CEO and Founder of Naturally Recovering Autism, a platform dedicated to help parents and caregivers navigate natural solutions for autism recovery, and improve the lives of all, drug-free. As a seasoned professional speaker, she is available for events and has been a featured presenter for multiple consecutive years at the Autism One Conference. Looking back, Karen attributes her success to her personal life experiences with her own son’s autism journey, personal research, education and implementation. She enjoys traveling, being outdoors, and spending time with her family when she is not working. Karen believes she has been blessed and that this is only the beginning. She will continue to improve people’s lives through her work and influence her audiences by educating them on Autism and the many factors that can contribute to it in the future.For more information on Karen, please visit her. Stay connected with Karen through her social channels:Facebook: facebook.com/naturallyrecoveringautism Instagram: @recoveringautismFor inquiries or speaking engagements, Karen can be reached at Karen@NaturallyRecoveringAutism.com.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

