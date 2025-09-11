Crafting a Brand Voice That Converts: Blacksmith Agency Speaks

Without a well-thought-out brand voice, it’s difficult for anyone to care or get interested in a brand, regardless of the quality of its product or service” — Strahil Ovcharov, the VP of Sales & Marketing at Blacksmith.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blacksmith, a digital marketing agency, explains some key information needed to craft a brand voice that converts this year. These points are actionable and easy to follow, no matter the size or industry the brand is in.1. Brands Should Focus on Messaging: Brands should always know how they are coming across in their marketing strategies. Does it represent how the brand should be communicating? Regardless of where the brand is shown, the messaging and style should stay the same. Consistency is key when it comes to having a good brand voice.2. Brands Should Review Their Mission Statement: A brand’s mission statement directly describes its main purpose and goals. This is one of the first and most important parts of information any brand should work on when creating a brand voice. It’s impossible to work on a brand’s messaging without knowing what the main goal is.3. Competitor Analysis: Knowing how competitors create content and talk to their customers is a great way to understand how to approach a brand’s voice. By evaluating what type of emotion their copy generates, how they express themselves, and what themes they go for, brands can take notes and use them as inspiration for their own brand voice.4. Brands Should Know Their Audience: Brands should always be researching their audience and understanding what they like and what entices them to buy a product or service. A strong understanding of an audience can significantly boost a brand’s conversion rates. Brands should start by learning basic audience information, such as age, gender, and occupation, before researching more complex questions.5. Brand Voice Guidelines: Once a brand knows exactly how it should sound on its website and social channels, it can create a guideline that helps everyone working in the company. This makes it easy for anyone to know what and how to write for the brand without sounding out of place.6. Brands Should Know What They Aren’t: Brands that are serious about their brand voice can also create examples of how not to write content and what it should be replaced with instead. By showing examples of common mistakes, brands make it simple for workers to understand what to avoid when creating content.7. Core Values: Every brand that wants to create a better brand voice should know what its core values are. What do they stand for, what personality do they have, etc. A brand’s core values lay the foundations of what its brand voice should be. If a brand doesn’t have any core values set, then it’ll be very difficult for it to work on a brand voice that is effective and gives it the conversions it wants. Blacksmith Agency understands the importance of creating a brand voice that generates conversions. Without a proper brand voice strategy, it’s practically impossible for any brand to consistently generate leads while creating content.

