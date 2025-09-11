KFSHRC Highlights Global Leadership in Robotic Organ Transplantation at C3 Davos of Healthcare™ New York Summit

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC)

NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has reaffirmed its role as a global pioneer in organ transplantation through the world’s first fully robotic liver and heart transplants and record-breaking kidney programs. This leadership was showcased at the C3 Davos of Healthcare™ New York Summit: Healthcare Disrupted – The Future of AI, Data & Precision Medicine, where KFSHRC participated as a Strategic Partner and presented its groundbreaking transplant achievements to the international medical community.Since 1981, KFSHRC has transformed thousands of lives by performing more than 5,000 kidney transplants. Since 2011, it has carried out over 6,600 transplants across kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and heart. These figures place the hospital among the most active and advanced transplant centers worldwide, highlighting its unmatched capacity to deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes at scale.The Kidney Transplant Program illustrates this scale and excellence: with over 500 paired kidney exchanges completed since 2011 and a world record of 10 kidney exchange surgeries performed in two days at a single center, it demonstrates both scientific leadership and operational readiness. These achievements are not mere statistics—they represent hundreds of patients gaining a second chance at life.In pediatric transplantation, KFSHRC leads the world. In 2024 alone, it performed 80 kidney transplants for children, the highest annual volume worldwide, cementing its role as home to the largest pediatric kidney transplant program globally, surpassing established programs in the United States and Europe. This distinction underscores the hospital’s ability to treat the youngest and most complex patients with outcomes that shape global benchmarks.KFSHRC’s impact extends beyond the operating room to the scientific community. Its study on robotic liver transplantation was ranked among the Top 10 Most Influential Research Studies of 2024 by the American Society of Transplantation, confirming its role as not only a center of surgical excellence but also a producer of knowledge that informs practice worldwide.Clinical outcomes validate this leadership: liver transplant survival at KFSHRC exceeds 90% at one year and 80% at five years, while kidney transplant survival reaches 97–99% at one year, placing the hospital on par with or ahead of the world’s top centers. For physicians and patients alike, these results represent more than success rates—they mean safer recoveries, longer lives, and renewed hope.KFSHRC’s achievements in transplantation reflect its mission to be the provider of choice for every patient in need of highly specialized care, while also positioning Saudi Arabia as a hub for medical innovation and global excellence. Ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th worldwide among the top 250 Academic Medical Centres for 2025, and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East by Brand Finance in 2024, the hospital is also listed among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.