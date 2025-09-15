Gameplan’s Unreal Engine 3D Certification Supports CTE Programs with Industry-Recognized Credential

Gameplan's Logo

Gameplan launches the Unreal Engine 3D Certification with Epic Games, helping students validate skills for high-demand careers in creative tech.

The certification will open real-world career paths for students and make them graduate with a competitive edge in some of the fastest-growing creative and technical fields.” — Rasmus Sandström

CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gameplan, a leader in career-focused education and workforce development, has announced the launch of the Unreal Engine 3D Fundamentals Certification , developed in collaboration with Epic Games. By leveraging the passion for video games, the certification sets students on a path toward high-demand, high-wage careers. Unreal Engine is an industry-standard tool used in AAA games, film and television, virtual production, architecture, simulation, aerospace, and extended reality (XR). According to market projections, the global 3D technology market is expected to exceed $700 billion by 2030, with the 3D animation sector alone surpassing $27 billion by 2026.Certification OverviewThe certification is an ideal credential for courses in game design, animation, virtual production, and digital art. It can be used to culminate a semester-long course or validate independent learning. This certification serves as a powerful capstone for any student building foundational skills in interactive 3D with Unreal Engine.Districts, schools, individual learners, or third-party partners can access the Unreal Engine 3D Fundamentals certification exam on Gameplan, the official delivery platform. The certification allows students to demonstrate foundational skills in using Unreal Engine, making it a meaningful credential that strengthens college applications, job readiness, and future careers.Funding OpportunitiesThe Unreal Engine 3D Fundamentals Certification, along with the supporting curriculum provided by Gameplan , aligns with core CTE, STEM, and workforce development priorities in most states, making it eligible for Perkins and other career-readiness funding.By validating student skills in game design, 3D modeling, animation, and interactive media, the certification strengthens school programs while supporting state-approved career pathways. It’s a powerful bridge between classroom learning and high-skill, high-wage opportunities in today’s creative technology economy.About Gameplan: Gameplan offers standards-aligned CTE curricula with resources for middle and high schools, designed to increase student engagement, reduce chronic absenteeism, and foster college and career readiness, using esports as the main method of instruction in pathways that lead to career opportunities and workforce credentials. Lessons are delivered through Gameplan’s online platform which integrates with other learning management systems, ensuring a smooth implementation for schools. Gameplan also offers professional development for administrators, educators, and coaches.

Unreal Engine 3D Fundamentals Certification is out at Gameplan!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.