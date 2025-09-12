French Fries Market Size to Worth USD 26.56 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 5.77% during 2025-2032

French Fries Market

The French Fries Market report covers key companies such as McCain Foods Limited (Canada), J.R. Simplot Company (U.S.), Lamb Weston (U.S.), and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:The global French fries market size was valued at USD 17.12 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 17.94 billion in 2025 to USD 26.56 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period.French fries are the most sustainable potato products made up of potatoes and are eaten as snacks across the globe. It can be eaten with various sauces, mayonnaise, ketchup, and others. Fries are served in various shapes such as waffles and thin, curly strips. It is one of the most demanded and liked snacks all over the globe.Fortune Business Insights provides this information in its report titled” French Fries Market Research Report, 2025-2032.”Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/french-fries-market-107372 LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:• McCain Foods Limited (Canada)• J.R. Simplot Company (U.S.)• Lamb Weston (U.S.)• Farm Frites International B.V. (Netherlands)• Aviko (Netherlands)• Ore-Ida (U.S.)• Cascadian Farm Organics (U.S.)• Alexia Foods (U.S.)• Checkers Rally’s (U.S.)• Arby’s IP Holder (U.S.)Key Segments:Increasing Demand for Frozen Fries to Spearhead the Demand in the MarketOn the basis of product, the market is divided into fresh and frozen. Frozen segment is expected to hold the largest market share as it has a higher shelf life and easy to make to fresh-cut fries. This product is the most demanded snack and is readily available in various flavors, sizes, and shapes. The properties that make the product’s demand high are higher shelf-life, convenience, and read-to-cook. Also, their taste and quality are the main reasons for the market growth.Food Service to Hold Significant Market Share Due to Increase in Quick Service RestaurantsBased on end-use, the market is segmented into retail and food service. Food service dominated the market share in 2021. Some factors, such as quick service restaurants and increasing fast food franchises, are expected to increase the demand for the food service segment in the market. Retail has exhibited the fastest market growth, as most consumers are inclined toward food delivery.Report Coverage:The report offers:• Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.• Comprehensive insights into regional developments.• List of major industry players.• Key strategies adopted by the market players.• Recent industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.Drivers and Restraints:Online Food Delivery and Rising Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) to Drive the Market GrowthFrench fries is one of the most consumed snack food, which is famous and demanded in rapid service restaurants and from online retailers such as Food Panda, UberEats, and Swiggy. The demand is increasing for fresh and frozen fries due to the inclination of focus of people toward ready-to-cook and ready-to-make food. Quick service restaurants have been designed for consumers who demand fast food and have less time to make food. Consumers are willing to pay high prices for ready-to-cook food and quick-service restaurants.Due to the excessive consumption of French fries, adverse effects can be seen on health such as obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Due to the presence of salt and oil in ample amounts in fries, it is said that it could double the risk of untimely death when consumed in excess.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/french-fries-market-107372 Regional Insights:Consumption of Ready-to-eat Food to Dominate the Market in North AmericaNorth America dominated the french fries market with a market share of 43.37% in 2024. Also, it is one of the most prominent regions globally due to large number of consumers. 