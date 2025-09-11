Tungsten Market to Hit USD 9.50 Bn by 2032 at 8% CAGR: Rising Demand in Automotive, Mining & Electronics Fuels Growth

Tungsten Market Tungsten Market 1

Tungsten is a high-density, high-melting-point metal widely used across multiple industries for its durability and heat resistance.

The tungsten market is expanding due to its vital role in electronics, aerospace, mining, and renewable energy, with increasing demand for high-performance materials driving global growth.” — Navneet Kaur

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tungsten Market on the Rise, at USD 5.13 bn in 2024, the market is growing at 8% CAGR to hit USD 9.50 bn by 2032, driven by strong demand in automotive, mining, and electronics.Tungsten: The Unsung Metal in a Global Tug-of-War, Not gold, not lithium, but tungsten is fast emerging as tech’s hidden game-changer, powering everything from missiles to semiconductors. With China holding 80% of supply and giants like Mitsubishi, H.C. Starck, and Xiamen Tungsten making bold moves, the race is on. But here’s the twist, will tungsten become the new oil of resource extraction, or the Achilles’ heel of modern tech?“Beyond Gold and Lithium: Could Tungsten Be the Hidden Catalyst in Modern Mining?”Not gold, not lithium, mining’s quiet revolution is powered by tungsten. With 3–5x tool life, extreme heat resistance, and cost-cutting efficiency, tungsten carbide is transforming drilling and extraction. Could this ‘wonder metal’ become the backbone of next-generation resource extraction?👉 Access the full Research Description at: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Tungsten-Market/2788 “Tungsten’s Secret Spark — The Dark Horse of Electronics?”Tungsten isn’t just about toughness. With a 3,400°C melting point, low evaporation, and high electron emission, it is powering next-gen electronics and energy. From filaments to TIG welding, could this resilient metal be the dark horse of industrial innovation?“Tungsten Supply Squeeze: The Strategic Metal at the Core of Modern Industry”With China controlling 80% of tungsten supply and tightening exports, industries face rising costs, production delays, and scarce alternatives. As this strategic metal underpins microchips and power circuits, could a tungsten crunch threaten the backbone of modern industrial technology?Tungsten Market Segments: Carbide Commands Today, But Could Aerospace & Defence Redefine Tomorrow?”In 2024, tungsten carbide leads with 45% share, driving alloys and surgical tools. Automotive holds 28%, but aerospace & defence applications in precision systems are the real disruptor. With electronics boosting mill products, which segment will define tungsten’s next industrial leap?“Key Trends: Tungsten’s Strategic Role in Defence, Semiconductors & Heavy Construction, What’s Powering the Demand Surge?”Aerospace & Defence rely on tungsten’s hardness, density, and heat resistance; with rising defence budgets, could this strategic metal shape future warfare?High-tech electronics drive tungsten demand; powering filaments, electrodes, and integrated circuits, this silent backbone supports the semiconductor race as devices advance.👉 Access the full Research Description at: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Tungsten-Market/2788 Mining & Construction rely on tungsten carbide for toughness and wear resistance, powering cutting and drilling tools across oil, gas, and infrastructure.“Tungsten’s Big Shake-Up: Are These Deals Redrawing the Global Map?”29 May 2024 — MMC’s acquisition of H.C. Starck from MHT expands its tungsten portfolio, signaling a global market power shift.15 July 2022 — H.C. Starck invested USD 52 million in Nyobolt, backing tungsten-intensive batteries as a next-gen energy storage game-changer.23 September 2022 — Xiamen Tungsten partnered with Chifeng District Gold Mining in Laos, advancing rare earth development and reinforcing China’s critical resource dominance.“Asia-Pacific Rules Tungsten Today — But Can It Defend Its Crown?”Asia-Pacific holds the crown in the tungsten market, with China leading as the world’s largest consumer, fueled by a surging aviation sector and strong consumer demand. The region’s dominance extends across cutting tools, electronics, and even jewellery, reinforcing tungsten’s industrial backbone. Yet, momentum is shifting. With aerospace growth accelerating demand for tungsten alloys and mill products rising in electronics, the stage is set for competition. The pressing question: can Asia-Pacific maintain its supremacy, or will a challenger region disrupt the global tungsten balance?“From China to the US and Europe — Who Seizes the Edge in Tungsten Competition?”The global tungsten battleground is intensifying, with China’s Xiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd. and CMOC Group Limited competing head-to-head with US players Kennametal Inc., Buffalo Tungsten Inc., and Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. Europe adds force through Plansee SE, H.C. Starck Tungsten GmbH, and Sandvik AB, while Japan’s Nippon Tungsten Co., Ltd. strengthens the mix. 