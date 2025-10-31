Mastitis Market to Reach USD 2.52 Bn by 2032, Driven by AI Diagnostics, Antibiotic-Free Therapies & Vaccine Innovation

Mastitis Market Mastitis Market Segment

Mastitis Market size was valued at USD 1.60 Bn. in 2024 and the is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 2.52 Bn. by 2032.

Mastitis Market is accelerating with AI diagnostics, antibiotic-free therapies, and vaccine innovation reshaping bovine and human health, unlocking sustainable growth across veterinary biotechnology.” — Dharati Raut

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explore the Mastitis Market (2025–2032), valued at USD 1.60 Bn in 2024 and projected to reach USD 2.52 Bn by 2032 at a 5.8% CAGR. Discover how AI diagnostics, antibiotic-free therapies, and vaccine innovation are revolutionizing bovine and human mastitis treatment, driving growth across veterinary healthcare, dairy productivity, and animal health biotechnology worldwide.Mastitis Market Overview:Mastitis Market is on a transformative growth path, projected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2032 at a 5.8% CAGR, fueled by rising mastitis infections, AI diagnostics, and vaccine innovation. Driven by growing demand for antibiotic-free therapies, advanced veterinary healthcare, and biotech breakthroughs from key players like Zoetis, Merck & Co., and Boehringer Ingelheim, the market is redefining bovine and human mastitis management. With expanding dairy production in Asia-Pacific, cutting-edge R&D in Europe and North America, and increasing focus on sustainable, precision-based animal health solutions, the global mastitis market stands at the forefront of technological evolution, profitability, and long-term growth in the animal health biotechnology industry.Global Mastitis Market Surges Amid Rising Infections, Next-Gen Therapies & Diagnostic BreakthroughsGlobal Mastitis Market is rapidly expanding, driven by the rising incidence of bovine and human mastitis, growing animal health investments, and advances in drug discovery and diagnostics. Increasing mastitis cases in lactating women and dairy cattle are boosting demand for effective treatments and precision diagnostic tools. As antibiotic resistance intensifies, innovation in next-generation mastitis therapies, probiotic solutions, and sustainable control measures is accelerating, positioning the mastitis market as a key growth engine in the global animal health industry.👉 Access the full Research Description at: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Mastitis-Market/2101 Mastitis Market Poised for a Tech Revolution: AI Diagnostics, Antibiotic-Free Therapies & Global Growth AheadGlobal Mastitis Market presents powerful opportunities as demand surges for advanced diagnostics, antibiotic-free therapies, and AI-powered detection technologies. Rising focus on animal welfare, dairy productivity, and sustainable mastitis management is driving innovation across veterinary healthcare and biopharmaceutical sectors. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer untapped potential for mastitis treatment manufacturers and diagnostic device innovators. With global initiatives supporting research funding, probiotic solutions, and digital monitoring systems, the mastitis market is on the brink of a technological revolution, unlocking next-level growth, profitability, and transformation within the global animal health industry.Mastitis Market Faces Antibiotic Resistance Challenge:Can AI Diagnostics and Sustainable Therapies Turn the Tide?Global Mastitis Market faces major hurdles, including rising antibiotic resistance, late diagnosis, and high treatment costs, limiting effective disease management. As resistance reduces treatment options, the need for AI-powered diagnostics and innovative therapies grows urgent. Regulatory delays and low awareness in developing regions further hinder progress. To sustain growth, the industry must drive affordable diagnostics, education, and sustainable, antibiotic-free mastitis solutions, ensuring resilience in the global animal health market.Mastitis Market Segmentation Unveiled:AI Diagnostics, Targeted Vaccines & Global Dairy Expansion Redefine Bovine and Human Mastitis GrowthGlobal Mastitis Market reveals diverse opportunities across bovine and human mastitis segments. Bovine mastitis, dominating the market, continues to challenge the dairy industry with significant economic losses, driven by rising cases of contagious, environmental, and opportunist mastitis. Meanwhile, human mastitis, affecting lactating women, is gaining traction due to growing awareness and demand for effective, antibiotic-free treatments. On the treatment front, antibiotics and vaccines lead bovine care, while pain relievers and advanced antibiotics dominate human applications. With expanding roles of veterinary centers, hospitals, and clinics, the market is witnessing a surge in innovative therapies, diagnostic advancements, and preventive strategies, signaling a transformative era in mastitis management and healthcare innovation.Key Trends:Rising Shift Toward Non-Antibiotic Therapies and Vaccine Innovation Driving the Next Growth Wave in the Global Mastitis MarketDominant Segments: In the bovine mastitis market, clinical mastitis leads, while the subclinical segment is set for rapid growth. Antibiotics dominate treatment, but vaccines are the fastest-rising innovation.Treatment: The mastitis market is shifting toward antimicrobial and non-antibiotic therapies, with vaccines gaining momentum amid rising consumer health and antibiotic safety concerns.Key Development:Zoetis Revolutionizes Bovine Health with Protivity— First-in-Class Live Vaccine Targeting Mycoplasma bovis in Beef and Dairy CalvesJune 30, 2023: Zoetis Inc. launched Protivity, the first-in-class modified live vaccine in the EU to protect beef and dairy calves from Mycoplasma bovis (M. bovis) respiratory infections, offering advanced veterinary innovation and improved cattle health management.👉 Access the full Research Description at: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Mastitis-Market/2101 Global Mastitis Market Heats Up:Asia-Pacific, Latin America & MEA Emerge as Next Frontiers in Dairy Health InnovationGlobal Mastitis Market shows striking regional growth patterns, driven by evolving veterinary healthcare systems, advanced livestock management, and strong regulatory frameworks. North America and Europe lead with cutting-edge mastitis diagnostics and high dairy farmer awareness, while Asia-Pacific, powered by India and China, is witnessing explosive expansion fueled by booming dairy production and rapid adoption of veterinary innovations. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging as promising frontiers, attracting growing investments in livestock health, sustainable dairy practices, and modern mastitis treatment technologies, positioning these regions as the next hotspots in the global mastitis industry evolution.Global Mastitis Market Surges Ahead:Boehringer, Merck & BioNumerik Drive Biotech Breakthroughs and Next-Gen Mastitis TherapiesGlobal Mastitis Market is witnessing rapid transformation driven by groundbreaking R&D investments and biopharmaceutical innovations. In June 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim unveiled its first Biological Development Centre (BDC) in Biberach, Germany, backed by a massive €230 million investment, reinforcing its leadership in veterinary biotechnology. Earlier, BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals achieved a milestone with FDA approval of Tavocept, a novel therapy for both cancer and non-oncology applications, marking a leap in therapeutic innovation. Similarly, Merck & Co.’s Keytruda secured FDA authorization for treating advanced MSI-H solid tumors, redefining precision medicine. These breakthroughs underscore the market’s accelerating momentum toward next-generation mastitis treatments, and biotech-driven healthcare evolution.Mastitis Market Key Player:North AmericaZoetis Inc.Merck & Co., Inc. (Animal Health / MSD Animal Health)IDEXX LaboratoriesElanco Animal HealthEuropeBayer AGBoehringer Ingelheim GmbHCeva Santé AnimaleVetoquinolHIPRAKyoritsu Seiyaku CorporationLaboratorios SYVADeLaval International ABNovartis AGAnalyst Perspective:Global Mastitis Market is set for robust growth, driven by rising infections, biotech innovation, and next-gen diagnostics. Leading players like Zoetis, Merck, and Boehringer Ingelheim are investing in AI-driven solutions, vaccines, and sustainable therapies. FAQ:What is the projected size of the Global Mastitis Market by 2032?The Global Mastitis Market is expected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025–2032.What are the key growth drivers of the Mastitis Market?Rising mastitis infections, AI diagnostics, antibiotic-free therapies, and vaccine innovation are the major factors driving market growth.Which regions are leading the Mastitis Market growth?North America and Europe dominate due to advanced veterinary healthcare, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region driven by dairy expansion and R&D investment.Maximize Market Research is launching a subscription model for data and analysis in theDental Materials market https://www.mmrstatistics.com/markets/512/topic/833/pharmaceuticals About Stellar Market Research:Stellar Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

