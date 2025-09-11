Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi presides over handover of exhumed remains of political activists at Eastern Cape, 13 Sept

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will preside over the handover of the exhumed remains of political activists Mncekeleli Boskati, Madoda Michael Ralane, and Wantu Silinga at a ceremony on Saturday, 13 September 2025, at Sikhweyiya Community Hall in Mlungisi Township, Komani, Eastern Cape, starting at 09h00.

Boskati and Ralane were convicted for their involvement in an attack on police officers during a period of heightened police brutality and were executed on 4 March 1982 at Pretoria Central Prison. Their remains were exhumed on 6 March 2025.

Silinga, an ANC supporter, died under unclear circumstances on death row on 10 December 1987 while awaiting execution. His remains were exhumed on 9 July 2025.

The exhumation and repatriation of political prisoners’ remains, conducted through the Gallows Exhumation Project since 2016, aims to restore dignity to those executed under apartheid.

To date, 180 remains, including 81 political prisoners, have been exhumed and reburied nationwide, with 78 returned to families and 11 spiritual or symbolic burials conducted. The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development continues to support these efforts, providing closure to affected families.

