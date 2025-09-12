Mutation Detection Kits In Genome Editing Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Mutation Detection Kits In Genome Editing Market Through 2025?

There has been a swift expansion in the size of the genome editing market, especially in the sector of mutation detection kits, in the past few years. The market size, which currently stands at $1.01 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $1.14 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include rising genetic disorder research, increased government backing for genomics, escalating academic and clinical research partnerships, improved accessibility to sophisticated molecular biology tools, and augmented investment from biotech firms.

The genome editing market, specifically mutation detection kits, are anticipated to undergo swift expansion in the ensuing years. The market size is projected to escalate to $1.86 billion in 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The projection for this growth during the forecast period is largely due to an increase in the use of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), a heightened concentration on improving the visibility of the supply chain, escalating investments in digital twin technologies, a growing necessity for real-time asset tracking, and a surge in acceptance of industrial automation. Key trends to keep an eye on during this period include advancements in real-time location systems (RTLS), transformative innovations in AI-powered asset tracking, the integration of RFID with IoT platforms, progress in ultra-wideband (UWB) technology, and the amalgamation of digital twin solutions within industrial automation.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Mutation Detection Kits In Genome Editing Market?

The increasing occurrence of genetic disorders is predicted to stimulate the expansion of mutation detection kits in the genome editing market in the future. Genetic disorders are diseases or conditions resulting from abnormalities in a person's DNA, which can either be inherited from parents or arise from new genetic mutations. This increase in genetic disorders is stimulated by more awareness and state-of-the-art diagnostic techniques, facilitating earlier and more correct diagnosis of conditions, thus leading to higher reported prevalence rates. Genome editing mutation detection kits deal with genetic disorders by precisely identifying disease-causing gene mutations, promoting focused research and the formulation of accurate therapeutic interventions. For example, data from the National Health Service, a UK-based government agency, revealed that as of May 2024, there are approximately 17,000 people in England suffering from sickle cell disease, a hereditary blood disorder, with roughly 250 fresh cases detected annually. Hence, the escalating incidence of genetic disorders is fostering the growth of mutation detection kits in the genome editing market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Mutation Detection Kits In Genome Editing Market?

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Mutation Detection Kits In Genome Editing Market?

Leading corporations within the genome editing market's mutation detection kits sector are working towards creating superior products like ultrasensitive multiplexed assays to maximize accuracy, speed, and sensitivity in identifying genetic mutations. Ultrasensitive multiplexed assays are high-end diagnostic tests capable of detecting and quantifying numerous genetic mutations at exceedingly low levels simultaneously, aiding scientists and medical professionals achieve more rapid, precise, and exhaustive mutation analysis, essential for improved disease diagnosis and treatment monitoring. For instance, in April 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., a firm established in the US that specialises in research, introduced the ddPLEX ESR1 Mutation Detection Kit, an extremely sensitive multiplexed digital PCR assay explicitly formulated for the detection of breast cancer mutations. This kit provides the concurrent identification and accurate quantification of seven ESR1 mutations with an analytical sensitivity going down to a 0.01% variant allele fraction, facilitating both plasma and tissue sample analysis. Such advancements demonstrate the sector’s dedication towards enhancing diagnostic precision and developing more effective disease surveillance and personalized treatment approach.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Mutation Detection Kits In Genome Editing Market

The mutation detection kits in genome editing market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Reagents, Kits, Software Solutions

2) By Technology: Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR), Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases Or Meganuclease-TAL Effector Nucleases (TALENs/MegaTALs), Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFN), Other Technologies

3) By Application: Research, Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Development, Other Applications

4) By End Use: Academic Institutions, Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Biotechnology Companies

Subsegments:

1) By Reagents: Deoxyribonucleic Acid Polymerases (DNA) Polymerases, Nucleases, Buffers And Enzymes, Fluorescent Dyes And Probes, Primers And Oligonucleotides

2) By Kits: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Based Mutation Detection Kits, Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Mutation Analysis Kits, Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Mutation Validation Kits, Gel Electrophoresis-Based Detection Kits

3) By Software Solutions: Mutation Analysis And Visualization Tools, Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Off-Target Prediction Software, Genomic Alignment and Annotation Software, Data Interpretation Platforms For Next-Generation Sequencing, Cloud-Based Bioinformatics Platforms

Global Mutation Detection Kits In Genome Editing Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the mutation detection kits in genome editing market saw the most significant presence in North America. It is, however, anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will undergo the most rapid expansion in the future. The report incorporates information from several areas, which include not only Asia-Pacific and North America, but also Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

