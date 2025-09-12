Genetic Counseling Market Set to Reach $3.15 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Genetic Counseling Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a swift expansion in the size of the genetic counseling market. It's projected to increase from $1.73 billion in 2024 to $1.96 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The considerable growth witnessed in the past can be linked to factors like heightened public consciousness about genetic anomalies, escalating need for tailor-made medicine, an increase in the accessibility of genetic tests, a surge in the frequency of inherited diseases, and broadening oncology applications.

It is anticipated that the genetic counseling market will experience substantial growth in the coming years, expected to reach $3.15 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. Factors contributing to this growth in the forecasted period include increasing knowledge of genetic disorders, growing demand in the area of reproductive health, an aging population, amplified genomic testing, and rising occurrences of chronic and rare diseases. The upcoming advancements to look out for include the progress in telegenetic counseling services, the creation of AI-based risk evaluation tools, innovations in genetic data interpretation software, advancements in personalized genomic solutions, and the establishment of direct-to-consumer genetic testing models.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Genetic Counseling Market?

The genetic counseling market is expected to see an upward trend, driven by the escalating need for personalized medical care. Customized healthcare, a treatment approach which involves adapting medical treatments based on a patient's genetic, environmental, and lifestyle influences to enhance results and better healthcare, is witnessing a rise in demand. This is due to the progression in genomic technologies, facilitating the accurate detection of genetic variations and offering individualized treatments. The role of genetic counseling in providing customized insights based on a person's genetic information, vindicates a more specific diagnosis and treatment approach, thereby enhancing healthcare delivery. It assists with the evaluation of patient risk, influencing treatment options, and preventive procedures, thus enhancing overall health results. For example, as per the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a nonprofit organization in the United States, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 26 new personalized drugs in 2023, marking a substantial increase from prior year's 12. Hence, the escalating need for personalized medical care is the driving factor behind the expanding genetic counseling market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Genetic Counseling Market?

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Genetic Counseling Market?

Big players in the genetic counseling market are prioritizing the creation of groundbreaking solutions like consumer-driven genetic testing platforms. These solutions aim to boost accessibility, personalization, and early identification of health hazards. The consumer-initiated genetic testing platform enables individuals to order their genetic tests and obtain personalized findings without the need to see a healthcare professional. For example, Quest Diagnostics Inc., a diagnostic information services company based in the US, unveiled Genetic Insights, a consumer-driven genetic testing solution, in July 2023. This test permits individuals to gain insight into potential health risks, including a genetic predisposition to certain diseases, without needing a doctor's prescription. This strategic product aims to equip individuals with knowledge about their possible genetic risk for various inheritable health conditions, with the support of comprehensive health reports and access to expert genetic counseling. This novel solution increases convenience, encourages preventative health management, and meets the increasing demand for direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing solutions.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Genetic Counseling Market

The genetic counseling market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Preconception Counseling, Prenatal Counseling, Carrier Screening, Cancer Risk Assessment

2) By Patient Type: Individuals With Genetic Disorders, Pregnant Women, Family Members Of Individuals With Genetic Disorders

3) By Delivery Mode: In-Person, Telehealth

4) By Application: Proactive Risk Assessment, Genetic Consultation For Intent-To-Treat Patients (ITT), Prenatal And Preconception Care, Pediatric Care, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Preconception Counseling: Family History Evaluation, Genetic Risk Assessment, Carrier Status Analysis

2) By Prenatal Counseling: Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing, Amniocentesis Guidance, Ultrasound Risk Evaluation

3) By Carrier Screening, By Type: Targeted Mutation Analysis, Panel-Based Screening, Expanded Carrier Testing

4) By Cancer Risk Assessment, By Type: Breast Cancer (BRCA1 And BRCA2) Gene Mutation Analysis, Hereditary Cancer Panel Testing, Predictive Genetic Testing

Global Genetic Counseling Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global genetic counseling market and is currently the biggest area in this sector. The Asia-Pacific area is predicted to grow rapidly over the forecast period. The report consists of market data from areas including, but not limited to, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

